CBSE Class 10th Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

CBSE Class 10th Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy Sample Paper 2025-26: CBSE has made available the sample paper for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check the complete Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy sample paper here, along with a detailed marking scheme. The marking scheme outlines step-wise mark allocation, suggested answers, and guidelines for students to follow while writing responses in the board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Paper 2025-26: Highlights To help students prepare effectively for the upcoming board and half-yearly exams, the CBSE has released subject-wise sample papers along with their corresponding marking schemes. Below are the key details you need to know: Feature Details Released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) For Academic Session 2025-26 Applicable for CBSE Class 10 Half-Yearly, Pre-Board & Board Exams in 2025-26 Subjects Covered Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy Medium English and Hindi (for selected subjects) Includes Sample Question Paper + Detailed Marking Scheme Availability Downloadable in PDF format

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Paper 2025-26 We are providing the sample paper below: General Instructions 1. This question paper contains 30 questions. 2. Question 1 to 18 carries one mark each; 3. Question 19 to 22 carries 3 marks each; 4. Questions 23 to 26 carry 4 marks each and 5. Questions 27 to 30 carry 6 marks each. 1. Which of the following is not a Capital Receipt? a) Sale of Investments b) Sale of Building c) Loan taken from the Bank d) Rent Received Or Which of the following is not a Revenue Expenditure? a) Building purchased b) Rent Paid c) Repairs of Machinery d) Salary Paid 2. Deferred Revenue Expenditure is likely to give the benefit for a) One year only b) Two Years only c) Less than a year d) More than one year

3. A firm purchased Machinery of ₹ 4,00,000 on 1st July, 2023. Depreciation was to be charged @10% p.a by the written down value method. What will be the book value of Machinery on 31 March, 2025? a) ₹ 3,33,000 b) ₹ 3,30,000 c) ₹ 3,24,000 d) ₹ 3,20,000 Or A firm purchased a Building of ₹ 6,00,000 on 1st April, 2022. Depreciation was to be charged @10% p.a by the Straight Line method. What will be the total depreciation charged till March 31, 2025? a) ₹ 60,000 b) ₹ 1,80,000 c) ₹ 1,20,000 d) ₹ 1,62,600 4. On 1st April, 2023, Mario Ltd. purchased equipment of ₹ 10,00,000. Depreciation was to be charged @ 10% p.a by a fixed instalment system. On the same day, Frontier Ltd also purchased equipment of the same amount and charged depreciation @ 10% p.a by reducing the instalment system. On 31 March 2025, which of the following statements holds true?