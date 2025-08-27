Punjab School Holiday Announced: All Government, Private Schools Closed from August 27 to 30

Punjab School Holiday Announced: All government and private schools in Punjab will be closed three consecutive days due to rainalert issued. As per a tweet issued by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, all schools in Punjab, including government and private schools, will be closed from today, August 27 to 30, 2025. The school holiday has been announced due to heavy rain and floods in the state.
According to the official tweet, for the past few days, heavy rains have been occurring in the state. The weather department has also forecast very heavy rainfall for the next few days. In view of this, all primary, secondary, and senior secondary government and private schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to 30, 2025.
ਪਿਛਲੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਵੀ ਕੁੱਝ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਮਾਨ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਇਮਰੀ, ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ, ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲ 27 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੋਂ 30 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੱਕ ਬੰਦ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 26, 2025
Details of school reopening will be notified by the authorities soon. Students are also advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the school holidays and reopening.
