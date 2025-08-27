Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links
News

Punjab School Holiday Announced: All Government, Private Schools Closed from August 27 to 30

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 27, 2025, 09:33 IST

All government and private primary, secondary and secior secondary schools in Punjab will be closed from today, August 27 to August 30 due to rainfall alert. Check latest updates and official notification here

Punjab School Holiday Announced from August 27 to 30
Punjab School Holiday Announced from August 27 to 30
Register for Result Updates

Punjab School Holiday Announced: All government and private schools in Punjab will be closed three consecutive days due to rainalert issued. As per a tweet issued by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, all schools in Punjab, including government and private schools, will be closed from today, August 27 to 30, 2025. The school holiday has been announced due to heavy rain and floods in the state.

According to the official tweet, for the past few days, heavy rains have been occurring in the state. The weather department has also forecast very heavy rainfall for the next few days. In view of this, all primary, secondary, and senior secondary government and private schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to 30, 2025. 

Details of school reopening will be notified by the authorities soon. Students are also advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the school holidays and reopening. 

Also Read: School Holiday on August 27: Schools Closed in These States Due to Rain, Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam, Check Details Here

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News