BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Exams Recheduled, Check Revised Dates and Shift Time Here

BBOSE Class 12 Exam Dates Revised: As per the latest notification issued, the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has revised the BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 exam schedule. As per the notification issued, the class 12 theory exam to be held on August 26 and September 6 will now be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2025. The exams have been rescheduled due to ‘unavoidable reasons’ as per the notification.

बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) की द्वितीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षा, दिसम्बर, 2024 के अन्तर्गत दिनांक 26.08.2025 एवं 06.09.2025 की परीक्षा अपरिहार्य कारणों से परिवर्तित करते हुए अब दिनांक 09.09.2025 एवं दिनांक 10.09.2025 को आयोजित करने के…

The exams have been revised for the BBOSE class 12 Mathematics and Business Studies subjects and the Chemistry, Pedagogy and Philosophy subjects. The exams will be held in the morning shift on September 9 from 9:30 am to 12:45 PM and the second shift on September 10 from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.