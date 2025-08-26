ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Exams Recheduled, Check Revised Dates and Shift Time Here

Aug 26, 2025, 12:17 IST

BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 exam dates revised. Exams to be held on August 26 and September 6 will now be held on Septembr 9 and 10 in two shifts. Check revised exam schedule, shift timing details here. 

BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Exams Recheduled
BBOSE Class 12 Exam Dates Revised: As per the latest notification issued, the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has revised the BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 exam schedule. As per the notification issued, the class 12 theory exam to be held on August 26 and September 6 will now be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2025. The exams have been rescheduled due to ‘unavoidable reasons’ as per the notification. 

The exams have been revised for the BBOSE class 12 Mathematics and Business Studies subjects and the Chemistry, Pedagogy and Philosophy subjects. The exams will be held in the morning shift on September 9 from 9:30 am to 12:45 PM and the second shift on September 10 from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

BBOSE Class 12 December 2025 Exam Revised Schedule

Candidates appearing for the December 2025 BBOSE class 12 exam can check the revised schedule, date and time here

Old Date

New Date

Shubject

Shift Time

9:30 am to 12:45 pm

Subject

Shift Time

2 pm to 5:15 om

August 26, 2025

September 9, 2025

Mathematics

Chemistry

September 6, 2025

September 10, 2025

Business Studies

2 PM to 5:15 PM

Pedagogy

Philosophy

Latest Education News