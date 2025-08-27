CDS Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Cut Off Marks for CDS 1 and CDS 2

UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off: The UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off marks helps the candidates to analyze their level of preparation. These cut off marks help to understand the previous year marks trends and through which the aspirants can prepare and strategize in a better manner. The UPSC releases the CDS cut off marks after the final result has been declared. The UPSC CDS exam is conducted for admissions to IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. CDS Previous Year Cut Off The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam, conducted twice yearly by UPSC, leads to admissions into Indian Military Academy (IMA), Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). The cut offs are published separately for written marks and final merit list (which include SSB performance). These marks help the candidates to set realistic targets and prepare effective study plan.

How to Check CDS Cut Off When the final result has been declared, the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the CDS Cut Off marks along with the result on the official website of UPSC. Go to the UPSC official website → Examination → Cut-off Marks.

Look for "CDS (I/II), <Year>" PDF link.

Download the PDF for the year you’re interested in.

Use it for reference and preparation strategy. CDS Previous Year Cut Off (Year-wise) Below are the official cut offs for Written and Final stages for CDS 1, CDS 2 across recent years, as released on the official website of UPSC. CDS 1 Cut Off 2024 Check the table below for the Previous Year Cut Off for CDS (I) 2024: Academy Written Cut Off Final Cut Off IMA 120/300 244/600 INA 100/300 230/600 AFA 128/300 250/600 OTA (Men/Women) 87/200 168/400

CDS 1 & 2 Cut Off 2023 Here’s the CDS 1 & 2 Previous Year Cut Off marks: CDS 1 2023 Academy Written Final IMA 132 257 INA 122 247 AFA 142 266 OTA (Male) 101 181 OTA (Female) 101 184 CDS 2 2023 Academy Written Final IMA 127 250 INA 110 237 AFA 136 259 OTA (Male) 104 185 OTA (Female) 104 188 CDS 1 & 2 Cut Off 2022 Candidates can check the Previous Year Cut Off marks for the year 2022 for the CDS 1 & 2 exam: CDS 1 2022 Academy Written Final IMA 136 258 INA 128 256 AFA 147 269 OTA (Male) 100 181 OTA (Female) 100 184 CDS 2 2022 Academy Written Final IMA 138 263 INA 132 256 AFA 148 270 OTA (Male) 102 183 OTA (Female) 102 184

UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Paper CDS Cut Off Trends (2018-2024): Written Only Aspirants can check the CDS cut off trends for the past years below: Year/Exam IMA INA AFA OTA CDS (I) 2018 118 98 138 69 CDS (II) 2018 116 102 131 80 CDS (I) 2019 116 105 129 78 CDS (II) 2019 134 122 148 95 CDS (I) 2020 130 118 143 93 CDS (II) 2020 139 134 152 97 CDS (I) 2021 145 136 158 107 CDS (II) 2021 138 132 148 102 CDS (I) 2022 136 128 147 100 CDS (II) 2022 126 118 136 98 CDS (I) 2023 132 122 142 101 CDS (II) 2023 127 110 136 104 CDS (I) 2024 120 100 128 87 UPSC CDS Qualifying Marks UPSC mandates a minimum qualifying threshold typically 20% in each paper/subject, to be eligible for final shortlisting. This applies across all academies and exam cycles.