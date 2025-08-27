CDS Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Cut Off Marks for CDS 1 and CDS 2

UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off: The UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off marks helps the candidates to analyze their level of preparation. These cut off marks help to understand the previous year marks trends and through which the aspirants can prepare and strategize in a better manner. The UPSC releases the CDS cut off marks after the final result has been declared. The UPSC CDS exam is conducted for admissions to IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA.
CDS Previous Year Cut Off
The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam, conducted twice yearly by UPSC, leads to admissions into Indian Military Academy (IMA), Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). The cut offs are published separately for written marks and final merit list (which include SSB performance). These marks help the candidates to set realistic targets and prepare effective study plan.
How to Check CDS Cut Off
When the final result has been declared, the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the CDS Cut Off marks along with the result on the official website of UPSC.
Go to the UPSC official website → Examination → Cut-off Marks.
Look for "CDS (I/II), <Year>" PDF link.
Download the PDF for the year you’re interested in.
Use it for reference and preparation strategy.
CDS Previous Year Cut Off (Year-wise)
Below are the official cut offs for Written and Final stages for CDS 1, CDS 2 across recent years, as released on the official website of UPSC.
CDS 1 Cut Off 2024
Check the table below for the Previous Year Cut Off for CDS (I) 2024:
|
Academy
|
Written Cut Off
|
Final Cut Off
|
IMA
|
120/300
|
244/600
|
INA
|
100/300
|
230/600
|
AFA
|
128/300
|
250/600
|
OTA (Men/Women)
|
87/200
|
168/400
CDS 1 & 2 Cut Off 2023
Here’s the CDS 1 & 2 Previous Year Cut Off marks:
CDS 1 2023
|
Academy
|
Written
|
Final
|
IMA
|
132
|
257
|
INA
|
122
|
247
|
AFA
|
142
|
266
|
OTA (Male)
|
101
|
181
|
OTA (Female)
|
101
|
184
|
CDS 2 2023
|
Academy
|
Written
|
Final
|
IMA
|
127
|
250
|
INA
|
110
|
237
|
AFA
|
136
|
259
|
OTA (Male)
|
104
|
185
|
OTA (Female)
|
104
|
188
CDS 1 & 2 Cut Off 2022
Candidates can check the Previous Year Cut Off marks for the year 2022 for the CDS 1 & 2 exam:
CDS 1 2022
|
Academy
|
Written
|
Final
|
IMA
|
136
|
258
|
INA
|
128
|
256
|
AFA
|
147
|
269
|
OTA (Male)
|
100
|
181
|
OTA (Female)
|
100
|
184
|
CDS 2 2022
|
Academy
|
Written
|
Final
|
IMA
|
138
|
263
|
INA
|
132
|
256
|
AFA
|
148
|
270
|
OTA (Male)
|
102
|
183
|
OTA (Female)
|
102
|
184
CDS Cut Off Trends (2018-2024): Written Only
Aspirants can check the CDS cut off trends for the past years below:
|
Year/Exam
|
IMA
|
INA
|
AFA
|
OTA
|
CDS (I) 2018
|
118
|
98
|
138
|
69
|
CDS (II) 2018
|
116
|
102
|
131
|
80
|
CDS (I) 2019
|
116
|
105
|
129
|
78
|
CDS (II) 2019
|
134
|
122
|
148
|
95
|
CDS (I) 2020
|
130
|
118
|
143
|
93
|
CDS (II) 2020
|
139
|
134
|
152
|
97
|
CDS (I) 2021
|
145
|
136
|
158
|
107
|
CDS (II) 2021
|
138
|
132
|
148
|
102
|
CDS (I) 2022
|
136
|
128
|
147
|
100
|
CDS (II) 2022
|
126
|
118
|
136
|
98
|
CDS (I) 2023
|
132
|
122
|
142
|
101
|
CDS (II) 2023
|
127
|
110
|
136
|
104
|
CDS (I) 2024
|
120
|
100
|
128
|
87
UPSC CDS Qualifying Marks
UPSC mandates a minimum qualifying threshold typically 20% in each paper/subject, to be eligible for final shortlisting. This applies across all academies and exam cycles.
Factors Influencing CDS Cut Offs
There are various factors that influence the cut off marks for the CDS exam. These factors play an important role in deciding the cut off marks for each category. Every year, a large number of candidates apply for the UPSC CDS exam and hence, this is the primary factor in deciding the cut off marks.
-
Number of applicants: Higher competition raises the cut off.
-
Vacancy count: Fewer available seats mean higher cut offs.
-
Difficulty level: A tougher exam usually results in a lower cut off, and vice versa.
-
Trend momentum: Year-on-year shifts can reflect changes in syllabus coverage or exam pattern.
|
Academy
|
Written
|
Final
|
IMA
|
136
|
258
|
INA
|
128
|
256
|
AFA
|
147
|
269
|
OTA (Male)
|
100
|
181
|
OTA (Female)
|
100
|
184
