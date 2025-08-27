Schools Holiday on 27th August
CDS Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Cut Off Marks for CDS 1 and CDS 2

By Upasna Choudhary
Aug 27, 2025, 12:20 IST

UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off: UPSC releases CDS cut offs for both the Written stage and the Final merit list (written + SSB). Candidates must meet both the average qualifying marks and, also the performance standards across sections. Check the year-wise cut offs and this will help aspirants benchmark their preparation and understand trends.

Check the UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off
UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off: The UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off marks helps the candidates to analyze their level of preparation. These cut off marks help to understand the previous year marks trends and through which the aspirants can prepare and strategize in a better manner. The UPSC releases the CDS cut off marks after the final result has been declared. The UPSC CDS exam is conducted for admissions to IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA.

CDS Previous Year Cut Off

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam, conducted twice yearly by UPSC, leads to admissions into Indian Military Academy (IMA), Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). The cut offs are published separately for written marks and final merit list (which include SSB performance). These marks help the candidates to set realistic targets and prepare effective study plan.

How to Check CDS Cut Off

When the final result has been declared, the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the CDS Cut Off marks along with the result on the official website of UPSC. 

  • Go to the UPSC official website → ExaminationCut-off Marks.

  • Look for "CDS (I/II), <Year>" PDF link.

  • Download the PDF for the year you’re interested in.

  • Use it for reference and preparation strategy.

CDS Previous Year Cut Off (Year-wise)

Below are the official cut offs for Written and Final stages for CDS 1, CDS 2 across recent years, as released on the official website of UPSC.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2024

Check the table below for the Previous Year Cut Off for CDS (I) 2024:

Academy

Written Cut Off

Final Cut Off

IMA

120/300

244/600

INA

100/300

230/600

AFA

128/300

250/600

OTA (Men/Women)

87/200

168/400

CDS 1 & 2 Cut Off 2023

Here’s the CDS 1 & 2 Previous Year Cut Off marks:

CDS 1 2023

Academy

Written

Final

IMA

132

257

INA

122

247

AFA

142

266

OTA (Male)

101

181

OTA (Female)

101

184

CDS 2 2023

    

Academy

Written

Final

IMA

127

250

INA

110

237

AFA

136

259

OTA (Male)

104

185

OTA (Female)

104

188

CDS 1 & 2 Cut Off 2022

Candidates can check the Previous Year Cut Off marks for the year 2022 for the CDS 1 & 2 exam:

CDS 1 2022

Academy

Written

Final

IMA

136

258

INA

128

256

AFA

147

269

OTA (Male)

100

181

OTA (Female)

100

184

CDS 2 2022

    

Academy

Written

Final

IMA

138

263

INA

132

256

AFA

148

270

OTA (Male)

102

183

OTA (Female)

102

184

CDS Cut Off Trends (2018-2024): Written Only

Aspirants can check the CDS cut off trends for the past years below:

Year/Exam

IMA

INA

AFA

OTA

CDS (I) 2018

118

98

138

69

CDS (II) 2018

116

102

131

80

CDS (I) 2019

116

105

129

78

CDS (II) 2019

134

122

148

95

CDS (I) 2020

130

118

143

93

CDS (II) 2020

139

134

152

97

CDS (I) 2021

145

136

158

107

CDS (II) 2021

138

132

148

102

CDS (I) 2022

136

128

147

100

CDS (II) 2022

126

118

136

98

CDS (I) 2023

132

122

142

101

CDS (II) 2023

127

110

136

104

CDS (I) 2024

120

100

128

87

UPSC CDS Qualifying Marks

UPSC mandates a minimum qualifying threshold typically 20% in each paper/subject, to be eligible for final shortlisting. This applies across all academies and exam cycles.

Factors Influencing CDS Cut Offs

There are various factors that influence the cut off marks for the CDS exam. These factors play an important role in deciding the cut off marks for each category. Every year, a large number of candidates apply for the UPSC CDS exam and hence, this is the primary factor in deciding the cut off marks.

  • Number of applicants: Higher competition raises the cut off.

  • Vacancy count: Fewer available seats mean higher cut offs.

  • Difficulty level: A tougher exam usually results in a lower cut off, and vice versa.

  • Trend momentum: Year-on-year shifts can reflect changes in syllabus coverage or exam pattern.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

