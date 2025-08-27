EFL Cup 2025/26: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Results, Round Dates & How to Watch Live

The EFL Cup 2025/26, also known as the Carabao Cup, is back, bringing knockout drama to English football fans worldwide. The tournament features clubs from the Championship, League One, League Two, and the Premier League, all battling for a chance to lift silverware at Wembley.

Here’s your ultimate guide with fixtures, results, round dates, TV details, and streaming info.

What is the EFL Cup and why is it important?

The EFL Cup is one of England’s biggest domestic tournaments. Unlike the Premier League (which is a league format), the EFL Cup is a straight knockout competition.

Who plays? Clubs from all four top English divisions- Premier League, Championship, League One, and League Two.

What’s at stake? The winner gets a spot in the UEFA Conference League play-off round, unless they’ve already qualified for Europe through the league.