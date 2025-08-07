RRB NTPC Dress Code 2025 for Male and Female Candidates: Check What to Wear on Exam Day

RRB NTPC Dress Code 2025: Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam, scheduled from 7th August to 9th September 2025, must follow the official RRB NTPC UG dress code 2025 issued by the Railway Recruitment Board. The dress code is designed to ensure fair conduct during the exam, smooth biometric verification, and prevent any kind of malpractice.

This article will provide a complete guide on what male and female candidates can wear, items that are strictly prohibited, and all important dress code instructions mentioned in the official RRB NTPC notification.

RRB NTPC Dress Code 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has laid down strict dress code rules for candidates appearing in the RRB NTPC 2025 UG exam, especially for Undergraduate (UG) posts. These guidelines are set to ensure a fair and transparent exam process while preventing the use of unfair means.