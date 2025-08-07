RRB NTPC Dress Code 2025 for Male and Female Candidates: Check What to Wear on Exam Day

RRB NTPC Dress Code 2025: Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam, scheduled from 7th August to 9th September 2025, must follow the official RRB NTPC UG dress code 2025 issued by the Railway Recruitment Board. The dress code is designed to ensure fair conduct during the exam, smooth biometric verification, and prevent any kind of malpractice.
This article will provide a complete guide on what male and female candidates can wear, items that are strictly prohibited, and all important dress code instructions mentioned in the official RRB NTPC notification.
RRB NTPC Dress Code 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has laid down strict dress code rules for candidates appearing in the RRB NTPC 2025 UG exam, especially for Undergraduate (UG) posts. These guidelines are set to ensure a fair and transparent exam process while preventing the use of unfair means.
Candidates should wear plain, comfortable clothing without any metallic elements or accessories to avoid delays during security checks and frisking. Avoid heavy fashion items or flashy outfits, as they might cause issues during screening. Following the RRB NTPC UG dress code 2025 strictly will help clear the entry process quickly and smoothly.
Check the table below for what to wear and what to avoid on RRB NTPC UG Exam Day:
|
Item Category
|
Allowed
|
Not Allowed
|
Clothing
|
Plain shirt, t-shirt, salwar kameez, kurta
|
Embroidered outfits, metallic buttons, layered or designer clothing
|
Footwear
|
Simple slippers or sandals
|
Shoes, heels, sports footwear
|
Accessories
|
None
|
Watches, rings, bangles, chains, bracelets
|
Hair Items
|
Plain rubber bands or simple hair ties
|
Hairpins, metal clips, or any metallic hair accessories
|
Religious Items
|
Allowed only if declared in admit card (e.g., hijab)
|
Undeclared religious wear may result in frisking or denied entry
|
Writing Tools
|
Provided at the exam centre
|
Candidates must not carry pens, pencils, erasers, or writing pads
|
Electronic Gadgets
|
None allowed
|
Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, fitness bands, etc.
|
Other Items
|
Admit card and original photo ID only
|
Bags, books, water bottles, notes, food (open or packed), cameras
|
Cosmetics/Henna
|
Avoid henna/mehndi on hands and feet
|
May affect biometric verification, causing delays or denial of entry
RRB NTPC UG Dress Code 2025 for Male Candidates
Male candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC 2025 exam must follow the official dress code to avoid issues during security checks. The following is the RRB NTPC male dress code:
-
Clothing: Wear plain shirts or t-shirts without big logos, prints, or metallic buttons. Avoid wearing kurtas, hoodies, or layered clothing.
-
Footwear: Only slippers or sandals are allowed. Wearing shoes or sports shoes is strictly not permitted.
-
Accessories: Do not wear wristwatches, bracelets, rings, chains, or any other accessories.
-
Headgear: Caps and religious head coverings are not allowed unless clearly mentioned in the admit card with valid justification.
RRB NTPC UG Dress Code 2025 for Female Candidates
Female candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC 2025 exam must strictly follow the official dress code to avoid delays or disqualification at the RRB NTPC Exam Centres. The following are the key guidelines under the RRB NTPC female dress code:
-
Simple Clothing Only: Avoid wearing heavily embroidered suits, designer outfits, or clothes with metallic buttons. Stick to plain, comfortable attire.
-
No Jewelry or Accessories: Items like earrings, bangles, chains, nose rings, anklets, bracelets, and mangalsutras are not allowed. If any jewelry is declared in the admit card, additional security checks will be done.
-
Footwear Rules: Only flat slippers or sandals are allowed. Avoid shoes, high heels, or thick-soled footwear.
-
Hair Accessories: Use only plain rubber bands or simple hair ties. Do not use clips or pins with metal parts.
-
Religious Wear: Hijabs or veils are allowed only if declared in advance in the call letter. Expect extra frisking at the entrance if wearing them.
-
No Henna/Mehndi: Avoid applying mehndi on hands or feet, as it can interfere with biometric verification.
