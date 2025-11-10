Education News Today in English November 10th 2025: Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 Quiz, Ironman 70.3 Goa, and More

Key Points
- Check the top latest news bulletins on education today, November 10, 2025.
- The news bulletins comprise international, national, and regional developments.
- Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.
Here are the top news bulletins on education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector.
VP Radhakrishnan Urges Graduates to Work Hard and Stay Focused
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan called upon the graduating students to work hard with dedication without giving up and see awards coming their way. He was addressing the graduating students of JSS Academy of Higher Education in Mysuru today, November 10, 2025. He said, "it is our duty to perform without thinking about rewards. He asked students to use the knowledge gained in the college and concentrate on their goals."
Quoting Vivekananda’s call ‘awake, arise, and stop not till the goal is achieved,’ Mr Radhakrishnan asked the young graduates to absorb only the good things of others and never compare the speed of progress with others. He said, “The more one falls, the stronger they become to overcome challenges. The Vice President also advised students to keep away from mobile addiction and to always respect their elders, teachers, and parents.
Source: NEWS AIR
Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 Quiz Sees Participation of Over 50 Lakh Youth Across India
The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2026 Quiz, which was hosted from September 1st to October 31st this year, drew participation from over 50 lakh youth, surpassing the previous edition’s record of 30 lakh participants. Youth from all 28 States and 8 Union Territories joined the initiative, reaffirming their enthusiasm for the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.
The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, in a statement, informed that the initiative saw nearly equal participation from young men and women, with 51 per cent male and 49 per cent female representation. It added that Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and West Bengal emerged as the top five states with the highest number of participants. The second Phase, the quiz will invite approximately 2.56 lakh shortlisted youth to share their views through an Essay Round on ten key national themes shaping the vision of a developed India.
Key themes include Youth in Democracy and Government for Viksit Bharat, Women-Led Development: The Key to Viksit Bharat and Fit Bharat, Hit Bharat. Essays, which can be written in any of 22 Indian languages, will be accepted till the 20th of this month.
Source: NEWS AIR
PM Modi welcomes youth participation in Ironman 70.3 Goa, congratulates Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya
Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement. Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young Party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya… pic.twitter.com/L2fn6Tf6W9— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the increasing participation of Indian youth in endurance events like IRONMAN 70.3, held in Goa, seeing it as a sign of the nation's growing fitness awareness. The fifth IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, flagged off by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, saw over 1,300 triathletes from 31 countries compete. The event included a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycle, and 21.1 km run through Goa's scenic routes. The IRONKIDS race had over 900 child participants. Race Director Deepak Raj noted the event's growth reinforces Goa's status as a top endurance sports destination in Asia.
Source: DD NEWS
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation