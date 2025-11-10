Education News Today in English November 10th 2025: Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 Quiz, Ironman 70.3 Goa, and More

Here are the top news bulletins on education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector.

VP Radhakrishnan Urges Graduates to Work Hard and Stay Focused

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan called upon the graduating students to work hard with dedication without giving up and see awards coming their way. He was addressing the graduating students of JSS Academy of Higher Education in Mysuru today, November 10, 2025. He said, "it is our duty to perform without thinking about rewards. He asked students to use the knowledge gained in the college and concentrate on their goals."

Quoting Vivekananda’s call ‘awake, arise, and stop not till the goal is achieved,’ Mr Radhakrishnan asked the young graduates to absorb only the good things of others and never compare the speed of progress with others. He said, “The more one falls, the stronger they become to overcome challenges. The Vice President also advised students to keep away from mobile addiction and to always respect their elders, teachers, and parents.