GUJCET 2026 Exam Date Announced, Check Exam Pattern and Details Here

Nov 10, 2025

GUJCET 2026 exam dates have been released by GSHSEB, Gandhinagar. Check the schedule and official press release for form submission and fee payment at gseb.org.

GSHSEB has announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 exam dates.
Key Points

  • GSHSEB has announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2026 exam dates.
  • Candidates can check the complete GUJCET 2026 schedule on the official website at gseb.org.
  • The board will issue a separate press release detailing the schedule for form and fee payment.

GUJCET 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 Exam dates. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at gseb.org. The board will publish a separate press release carrying the schedule for form submission and fee payment.

GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details at a glance:

Overview  Details
Event name  GUJCET 2026 Exam date sheet 
Exam Name Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026
Board name  Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar
Academic year  2025-26
Official Website gseb.org
Exam Date March 29, 2026
Groups 

Group A

Group B

Group AB (Science stream)
Exam shift  10 AM - 4 PM
Exam Mode Offline, OMR-based
Language 

Gujarati

English

Hindi
Subjects Covered

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Biology
Question format  Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

GUJCET 2026 Exam Pattern

Candidates can check the GUJCET 2026 exam pattern here:

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration Paper Type
Physics & Chemistry (Combined) 80 (40 each) 80 120 minutes Combined Paper
Mathematics 40 40 50 minutes Separate Paper
Biology 40 40 50 minutes Separate Paper

