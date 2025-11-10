GUJCET 2026 Exam Date Announced, Check Exam Pattern and Details Here

Key Points
- GSHSEB has announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2026 exam dates.
- Candidates can check the complete GUJCET 2026 schedule on the official website at gseb.org.
- The board will issue a separate press release detailing the schedule for form and fee payment.
GUJCET 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 Exam dates. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at gseb.org. The board will publish a separate press release carrying the schedule for form submission and fee payment.
GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details at a glance:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|GUJCET 2026 Exam date sheet
|Exam Name
|Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026
|Board name
|Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official Website
|gseb.org
|Exam Date
|March 29, 2026
|Groups
|
Group A
Group B
Group AB (Science stream)
|Exam shift
|10 AM - 4 PM
|Exam Mode
|Offline, OMR-based
|Language
|
Gujarati
English
Hindi
|Subjects Covered
|
Physics
Chemistry
Mathematics
Biology
|Question format
|Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
GUJCET 2026 Exam Pattern
Candidates can check the GUJCET 2026 exam pattern here:
|Subjects
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|Paper Type
|Physics & Chemistry (Combined)
|80 (40 each)
|80
|120 minutes
|Combined Paper
|Mathematics
|40
|40
|50 minutes
|Separate Paper
|Biology
|40
|40
|50 minutes
|Separate Paper
