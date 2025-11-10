AILET 2026: Registration Closing Today at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Check Fee, Application Details here

Key Points
- The AILET 2026 application window closes today, November 10, 2025.
- Candidates must register online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
- Candidates must carry the printed copy of their admit cards to appear for the exam.
AILET 2026: The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) will close the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 application window today, November 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the exam at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who have already registered will be able to edit their application forms during the AILET 2026 Application Correction Window. Registered candidates will be able to download their AILET 2026 admit card a few days before the exam in order to appear for the exam.
AILET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to AILET 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|AILET 2026 Application deadline
|Exam name
|All India Law Entrance Test (AILET)
|Board name
|National Law University Delhi (NLUD)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
|Stream
|Law
|Level
|
Undergraduate
Postgraduate
|Programmes
|BA LLB LLM
|Exam date
|December 14, 2025
|Registration deadline
|November 10, 2025
How to Register for AILET 2026 Exam?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AILET 2026:
- Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
- Click on ‘Click here to Register for AILET 2026’
- Provide your personal details to create an account
- Log in using the details generated
- Upload the necessary documents in the required format and size
- Pay the registration fee
- Review your form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for further reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation