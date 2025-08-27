BSF Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025 Opens at rectt.bsf.gov.in – Edit Details Now

BSF Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has opened this correction window to help applicants fix mistakes made while filling their forms. BSF is recruiting 3588 Constable Tradesman posts this year, so competition is very hig. A small error in the application could lead to disqualification during later stages like document verification. The correction facility is available from 26th August to 28th August 2025, and it allows candidates to edit specific details such as name spelling, trade selection, category, and document uploads. This step ensures that all applications are complete and accurate before the written exam, PET, and other recruitment stages. This article explains the correction process, important dates and step-by-step guidelines for making corrections.

BSF Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025 The BSF Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025 has been started on the official website on August 26, 2025. Candidates must note that only certain fields will be open for correction. The details such as Aadhaar number or core identification details can not be editable. So it is advised to carefully check all corrections before submitting the final version. No further changes will be allowed after submission. The BSF Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025 must be completed within the official dates.

BSF Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025 Link The direct link for BSF Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025 is available below. Candidates can log in with their registration number and password to access the correction facility. It is recommended to use the link early and avoid last-day delays. Click here to Edit/Correct BSF Constable Tradesman Application Form 2025 BSF Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025 Important Dates The BSF Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025 window is short and must be used within the given time frame. Candidates can check the official dates in the table below: Event Date Application Start Date 25 July 2025 Application Last Date 23 August 2025 Fee Payment Last Date 23 August 2025 Correction Window 26 – 28 August 2025

How to Edit BSF Constable Tradesman Application Form 2025? (200 words) The following are the steps to edit the application form during the BSF Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025: Step 1: Go to bsf.gov.in or the recruitment portal. Step 2: Click on Candidate Login. Enter the Registration Number, Password, and Captcha. Step 3: Click on the “Constable Tradesman Application Correction 2025” option. Step 4: Update the details that are open for editing, such as personal details, category, trade, or uploaded documents. If earlier uploads were unclear, re-upload properly scanned documents in the correct format. Step 5: Cross-check all details carefully before final submission. Step 6: Click submit. Step 7: Save and print the updated correction form for future reference. BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process 2025