List of Top 9 Countries Leading in ICT and Digital Literacy, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Oct 11, 2025, 16:18 IST

Discover the top 9 countries leading in ICT development & digital literacy. Learn about the latest ITU ICT Development Index 2024 and the top leaders in Information and Communication Technology. 

Top 9 Countries Leading in ICT & Digital Literacy (Credits: CNN)
Countries Leading in ICT & Digital Literacy: In an era where digital skills are paramount, certain nations have emerged as leaders in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development and digital literacy. In this blog, learn how countries like Singapore, Denmark & Sweden tops the charts when it comes to the latest advancements & Technologies. 

According to the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) ICT Development Index (IDI) 2024, these countries have demonstrated exceptional progress in providing universal and meaningful connectivity to their populations.

Singapore leading in ICT & Digital Literacy

(Credits: Explore Worldwide)

The IDI measures countries' ICT development based on factors like broadband access, mobile subscriptions, internet usage, and digital skills. The latest report highlights that while high-income countries continue to lead, low-income nations are making significant strides in improving their ICT infrastructure and digital literacy.

List of Top 10 Countries Leading in ICT and Digital Literacy

As of 2024, approximately 68% of the world's population, equating to 5.5 billion people, are using the internet. This marks a significant increase from 53% in 2019. However, disparities remain, with 2.6 billion people still offline, primarily in low-income regions, as confirmed by the ITU. The table below shows the countries with the most advanced Information and Communication Technology & Digital Literacy:

Rank

Country

IDI Score

Region

Income Group

1

Singapore

8.98

Asia-Pacific

High

2

Denmark

8.95

Europe

High

3

Sweden

8.92

Europe

High

4

Finland

8.89

Europe

High

5

Netherlands

8.85

Europe

High

6

Iceland

8.83

Europe

High

7

Norway

8.80

Europe

High

8

Switzerland

8.75

Europe

High

9

United Kingdom

8.70

Europe

High

Source: International Telecommunication Union (ITU), ICT Development Index 2024

Key Highlights

 

  • Singapore leads the 2024 ICT Development Index with a score of 8.98, demonstrating world-class digital infrastructure and high digital literacy rates across its population.
  • Denmark (8.95), Sweden (8.92), and Finland (8.89) follow closely, reflecting Europe’s strong commitment to ICT development, broadband access, and digital education.
  • Netherlands (8.85), Iceland (8.83), Norway (8.80), and Switzerland (8.75) are also among the top performers, showcasing consistent investment in digital skills and connectivity.
  • United Kingdom (8.70) ranks 9th, maintaining its position as a leading European nation in ICT adoption and digital literacy initiatives.
  • All top 9 countries belong to the high-income group, highlighting the correlation between economic resources and ICT advancement.

Did You Know?

  • Singapore’s top ranking reflects not just access to technology, but meaningful connectivity, including digital skills training, affordable internet, and widespread adoption of ICT in education and business.

  • Europe dominates the top positions, with 7 out of 9 countries from the region, emphasising its leadership in digital literacy and ICT infrastructure.

  • Despite global progress, millions remain offline, particularly in low-income regions, underscoring the ongoing need for digital inclusion worldwide.

Conclusion

Therefore, the 2024 ICT Development Index (IDI) report highlights significant global progress toward achieving universal and meaningful connectivity. Singapore appears as the top-ranked country and exemplifies leadership in digital infrastructure and high digital literacy rates. On the other hand, European leaders like Denmark, Sweden, and Finland continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to ICT development. While countries like South Korea lead in the Asia-Pacific region with advanced technology adoption and widespread internet usage.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Why is digital literacy important?
      +
      Digital literacy is crucial for participation in the modern economy, accessing information, and engaging in civic activities.
    • How can countries improve their digital literacy?
      +
      Countries can enhance digital literacy by investing in education, providing affordable internet access, and promoting digital skills training programs.
    • What is the ICT Development Index (IDI)?
      +
      The IDI is a composite index developed by the ITU to measure countries' ICT development based on factors like broadband access, internet usage, and digital skills.

