Countries Leading in ICT & Digital Literacy: In an era where digital skills are paramount, certain nations have emerged as leaders in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development and digital literacy. In this blog, learn how countries like Singapore, Denmark & Sweden tops the charts when it comes to the latest advancements & Technologies.

According to the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) ICT Development Index (IDI) 2024, these countries have demonstrated exceptional progress in providing universal and meaningful connectivity to their populations.

(Credits: Explore Worldwide)

The IDI measures countries' ICT development based on factors like broadband access, mobile subscriptions, internet usage, and digital skills. The latest report highlights that while high-income countries continue to lead, low-income nations are making significant strides in improving their ICT infrastructure and digital literacy.