Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Check Steps to Raise Objection Link Here

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), has released the Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates aspiring to get admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme can now check responses by logging into their account with registration number and password.

The Bihar DELED 2025 key allows candidates to cross-verify their responses and calculate their estimated marks even before the final results are declared. The Bihar DELED Exam 2025 was conducted between August 26 and September for the candidates who want to secure a a seat in government-recognised teacher training institutes across the state Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 OUT The release of the Bihar DELED answer key now allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination. The Board has released the answer key available online on its official website, biharboardonline.com. Candidates can check their response sheet by logging into their account with registration number and password

The Bihar DELED Entrance Exam 2025 was conducted in a single paper with 120 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 120 marks. With no negative marking. The subjects covered in the examination are General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English, and Logical & Analytical Reasoning.

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 Link Active The Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 link is active now on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can log into their account to download the answer key pdf. Candidates are also allowed to raise their objections between October 11 and October 13, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025. Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 Click Here Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: Overview The Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 has been released on the official website containing the correct answer as well as answers marked by candidates. Candidates can download their response sheet pdf by logging into the account with registration number and password. Check the table below for Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights

Feature Details Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Bihar D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Test 2025 Answer Key Release Date October 11, 2025 Exam Dates Phase 1: Aug 26 - Sep 13; Phase 2: Sep 14 - Sep 27, 2025 Answer Key Objection Window October 11 to 13, 2025 Official Websites secondary.biharboardonline.com Mode of Answer Key Release Online Expected Result Date To be announced soon How to Download Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025? Candidates can download the Bihar DELED Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the official website above or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, look for a notification or link that reads "Click here for Objection D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Test, 2025" or something similar .

Click on the link, and you will be directed to a login page. Carefully enter the required credentials

After submitting your details, your Bihar Deled answer key (response sheet) should be displayed on the screen

Review the answer key, match the answer and click the download button to save it to your device.