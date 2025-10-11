Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Check Steps to Raise Objection Link Here

Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), has released the Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates aspiring to get admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme can now check responses by logging into their account with registration number and password.
The Bihar DELED 2025 key allows candidates to cross-verify their responses and calculate their estimated marks even before the final results are declared. The Bihar DELED Exam 2025 was conducted between August 26 and September for the candidates who want to secure a a seat in government-recognised teacher training institutes across the state
Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 OUT
The release of the Bihar DELED answer key now allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination. The Board has released the answer key available online on its official website, biharboardonline.com. Candidates can check their response sheet by logging into their account with registration number and password
The Bihar DELED Entrance Exam 2025 was conducted in a single paper with 120 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 120 marks. With no negative marking. The subjects covered in the examination are General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English, and Logical & Analytical Reasoning.
Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 Link Active
The Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 link is active now on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can log into their account to download the answer key pdf. Candidates are also allowed to raise their objections between October 11 and October 13, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025.
Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025
Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025: Overview
The Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 has been released on the official website containing the correct answer as well as answers marked by candidates. Candidates can download their response sheet pdf by logging into the account with registration number and password. Check the table below for Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Conducting Body
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
Exam Name
Bihar D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Test 2025
Answer Key Release Date
October 11, 2025
Exam Dates
Phase 1: Aug 26 - Sep 13; Phase 2: Sep 14 - Sep 27, 2025
Answer Key Objection Window
October 11 to 13, 2025
Official Websites
Mode of Answer Key Release
Online
Expected Result Date
To be announced soon
How to Download Bihar DELED Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the Bihar DELED Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the official website above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com
- On the homepage, look for a notification or link that reads "Click here for Objection D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Test, 2025" or something similar .
- Click on the link, and you will be directed to a login page. Carefully enter the required credentials
- After submitting your details, your Bihar Deled answer key (response sheet) should be displayed on the screen
- Review the answer key, match the answer and click the download button to save it to your device.
What to Do After Checking the Bihar DELED Answer Key?
After checking the Bihar DELED answer key candidates must calculate their estimated marks and in case of any discrepancy candidates can challenge any incorrect answers in the provisional key. BSEB has opened the objection window between October 11 and October 13, 2025.
First candidates should compare each question and answer in the official key with your own response from the exam. If you find that the answer provided by the board is incorrect, gather supporting evidence. This could include screenshots from your e-books, photos of relevant pages from l textbooks.
Now candidates must visit the official website and click on the objection-raising link. Now must specify the question ID, the challenged option, and the correct option with your justification., Each objection requires a nominal fee. Once the board reviews all challenges, it will release a final answer key, which will be used to prepare the Bihar Deled result 2025.
