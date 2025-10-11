CAPF Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Paper 1, 2 and Final Qualifying Marks Trend

CAPF Cut Off 2025: The UPSC has successfully conducted the Central Armed Police Forces exam for the post of Assistant Commandant on 03 August, 2025 in two shifts. Paper I, which is of General Ability and Intelligence is of objective type and Paper II, General Studies, Essay and Comprehension, is descriptive in nature. The CAPF 2025 Results have been declared on 10 October 2025. Candidates can check the result on the official website of UPSC. The official CAPF cut off 2025 will be released alongwith the final result till then the candidates can check the expected cut off marks provided here for clarity on their performance and how to perform better. CAPF Cut Off 2025 The CAPF AC (Assistant Commandant) selection process consists of two stages- a written exam (Paper 1 + Paper 2) followed by an interview. The written stage consists of two papers, where Paper 1 is objective-type and Paper 2 is descriptive in nature. The CAPF cut off marks are the minimum score that a candidate needs to secure to be considered eligible for the next stage of the selection process. The final cut off reflects the marks secured by the last recommended candidate (after interview) out of total marks. The cut off marks are presented category-wise.

CAPF Cut Off 2025 Expected The CAPF official cut off will be released along with the final result of the UPSC CAPF AC exam 2025. The final results are declared after all the stages of the selection process are conducted. On 10 October 2025, the CAPF results for the written stage were declared and candidates are eagerly waiting for the cut off marks to be announced. So, here is the expected cut off marks based on the expert insights and past year trends. Expected Cut Off for CAPF Exam 2025 Category Paper-1 Cut Off (out of 250) Paper-1 + Paper-2 Cut Off (out of 450) General 105-110 170-175 OBC 94-98 161-166 SC 80-85 140-145 ST 79-82 137-142 Ex-Servicemen 31-36 67-69 CAPF Previous Year Cut Off In this section, we have provided the previous year cut offs for the CAPF exam. Based on these previous year cut off marks, the candidates can analyse the level of the exam in that particular year and it will also help in analysing their own performance in the current scenario.

CAPF AC 2024 Category-wise Cut Off Category Paper-1 (out of 250) Paper-1 + Paper-2 (out of 450) Final Cut Off (out of 600) General 97.44 182 311 EWS 85.34 167 292 OBC 97.44 182 308 SC 84.68 164 283 ST 86.03 168 286 Ex-Servicemen 25.54 66 155 CAPF Cut Off for the Past Years Candidates can check the previous year cut off marks from the table given below for the year 2023, 2022, and 2021. Here we have provided the category-wise cut off for the written stage as well as the final cut off. Year Category Paper-1 Cut Off (out of 250) Written Stage (P1 + P2, out of 450) Final Cut Off (out of 600) 2023 General 118.85 196* 325 OBC 118.85 196* 321 SC 109.28 186* 307 ST 103.83 176* 301 EWS 109.28 189* 311 2022 General 135.08 221* 345 OBC 135.08 221* 344 SC 120.30 203* 313 ST 112.90 196* 314 EWS 135.08 221* 329 2021 General 117.34 205 325 OBC 117.34 205 319 SC 101.34 186 297 ST 99.34 181 293 EWS 110.00 197 305

Factors Influencing CAPF Cut Off 2025 There are a number of factors that influence the CAPF cut off 2025. The factors include the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates appearing, number of vacancies, competition, previous year marks, etc. Difficulty Level of Papers: If the exam paper is difficult in nature then the cut off will tend to be lower.

Number of Candidates Appearing: If the number of candidates are more than the cut off will also rise and vice-versa.

Number of Vacancies: If more posts are available, the cut off may relax slightly; fewer posts make the cut off stricter.

Category-wise Reservation: The cut off for categories depends on how many candidates are participating from that category.

Previous Year Trends: The UPSC also considers the past year trends while setting minimum levels; hence, previous year cut offs provide a reference.