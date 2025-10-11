CAPF Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Paper 1, 2 and Final Qualifying Marks Trend

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 11, 2025, 15:36 IST

CAPF Cut Off 2025: The UPSC conducts the CAPF AC (Assistant Commandant) exam and releases cut off marks for the written exam after the final results are released. This year, the UPSC has conducted the CAPF exam on August 03, 2025. Candidates can check the CAPF expected cut off 2025 in this article based on past trends, exam difficulty, and expert insights. Simultaneously, the previous year cut off marks are also provided so that the candidates can compare these two to understand competition and set targets.

Check the CAPF Expected Cut Off 2025

CAPF Cut Off 2025: The UPSC has successfully conducted the Central Armed Police Forces exam for the post of Assistant Commandant on 03 August, 2025 in two shifts. Paper I, which is of General Ability and Intelligence is of objective type and Paper II, General Studies, Essay and Comprehension, is descriptive in nature. The CAPF 2025 Results have been declared on 10 October 2025. Candidates can check the result on the official website of UPSC. The official CAPF cut off 2025 will be released alongwith the final result till then the candidates can check the expected cut off marks provided here for clarity on their performance and how to perform better.

CAPF Cut Off 2025

The CAPF AC (Assistant Commandant) selection process consists of two stages- a written exam (Paper 1 + Paper 2) followed by an interview. The written stage consists of two papers, where Paper 1 is objective-type and Paper 2 is descriptive in nature. The CAPF cut off marks are the minimum score that a candidate needs to secure to be considered eligible for the next stage of the selection process. The final cut off reflects the marks secured by the last recommended candidate (after interview) out of total marks. The cut off marks are presented category-wise.

CAPF Cut Off 2025 Expected

The CAPF official cut off will be released along with the final result of the UPSC CAPF AC exam 2025. The final results are declared after all the stages of the selection process are conducted. On 10 October 2025, the CAPF results for the written stage were declared and candidates are eagerly waiting for the cut off marks to be announced. So, here is the expected cut off marks based on the expert insights and past year trends.

Expected Cut Off for CAPF Exam 2025

Category

Paper-1 Cut Off (out of 250)

Paper-1 + Paper-2 Cut Off (out of 450)

General

105-110

170-175

OBC

94-98

161-166

SC

80-85

140-145

ST

79-82

137-142

Ex-Servicemen

31-36

67-69

CAPF Previous Year Cut Off

In this section, we have provided the previous year cut offs for the CAPF exam. Based on these previous year cut off marks, the candidates can analyse the level of the exam in that particular year and it will also help in analysing their own performance in the current scenario.

CAPF AC 2024 Category-wise Cut Off

Category

Paper-1 (out of 250)

Paper-1 + Paper-2 (out of 450)

Final Cut Off (out of 600)

General

97.44

182

311

EWS

85.34

167

292

OBC

97.44

182

308

SC

84.68

164

283

ST

86.03

168

286

Ex-Servicemen

25.54

66

155

CAPF Cut Off for the Past Years

Candidates can check the previous year cut off marks from the table given below for the year 2023, 2022, and 2021. Here we have provided the category-wise cut off for the written stage as well as the final cut off.

Year

Category

Paper-1 Cut Off (out of 250)

Written Stage (P1 + P2, out of 450)

Final Cut Off (out of 600)

2023

General

118.85

196*

325
 

OBC

118.85

196*

321
 

SC

109.28

186*

307
 

ST

103.83

176*

301
 

EWS

109.28

189*

311

2022

General

135.08

221*

345
 

OBC

135.08

221*

344
 

SC

120.30

203*

313
 

ST

112.90

196*

314
 

EWS

135.08

221*

329

2021

General

117.34

205

325
 

OBC

117.34

205

319
 

SC

101.34

186

297
 

ST

99.34

181

293
 

EWS

110.00

197

305

Factors Influencing CAPF Cut Off 2025

There are a number of factors that influence the CAPF cut off 2025. The factors include the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates appearing, number of vacancies, competition, previous year marks, etc.

  • Difficulty Level of Papers: If the exam paper is difficult in nature then the cut off will tend to be lower.

  • Number of Candidates Appearing: If the number of candidates are more than the cut off will also rise and vice-versa.

  • Number of Vacancies: If more posts are available, the cut off may relax slightly; fewer posts make the cut off stricter.

  • Category-wise Reservation: The cut off for categories depends on how many candidates are participating from that category.

  • Previous Year Trends: The UPSC also considers the past year trends while setting minimum levels; hence, previous year cut offs provide a reference.

How to Check CAPF Cut Off 2025

When the UPSC publishes the official final CAPF result, the cut off marks are released alongside. Candidates can check the official CAPF cut off 2025:

  • Visit the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in.

  • Go to the “Examinations” section.

  • Click on the “CAPF (AC) Examination 2025” in the list.

  • Download the PDF of cut off & recommended candidates.

  • Check the cut off according to your category.

Also check whether you have met subject-wise minimums (especially for Paper 2).

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

