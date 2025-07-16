VBSPU Result 2025 OUT at vbspu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Even Semester Marksheet PDF

VBSPU Result: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) formerly Purvanchal University has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, Diploma In Pharmacy, MTech, MSc, BTech, BPharma, MBA, MCA, BA LLB, and other exams. Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- vbspu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their vbspu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Purvanchal University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their VBPSU even semester results on the official website of the University- vbspu.ac.in.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Result 2025 Click here Steps to Check VBSPU Results 2025 Candidates can check their results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VBSPU result. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- vbspu.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘New College Login/Results’ option available on the left side. Step 3: A new window will open, click on ‘Result’. Step 4: Click on ‘Session 2024-25’. Step 5: Enter the roll number, date of birth, security code, and press the ‘Submit’ button. Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check VBSPU Results 2025 Check the direct link here for Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Results 2025 for various Semester examinations.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University: Highlights Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), formerly known as Purvanchal University, is located in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Established in 1987, the university is named in honour of Shri Veer Bahadur Singh, a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. VBSPU offers a wide range of diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various faculties, including the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Management Studies, Faculty of Computer Applications, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Applied Social Sciences, Faculty of Law. The university is dedicated to academic excellence and fostering a multidisciplinary approach to education and research.