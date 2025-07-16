Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

VBSPU Result 2025 OUT at vbspu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Even Semester Marksheet PDF

VBSPU Result 2025 OUT: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) has announced the Even Semester results for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and Diploma courses on its official website-vbspu.ac.in. Students can download their VBSPU results through the direct link provided here, along with step-by-step instructions to check their Purvanchal University results.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 16, 2025, 13:10 IST
Check out the direct link to download VBSPU Result 2025 PDF here.
Check out the direct link to download VBSPU Result 2025 PDF here.

VBSPU Result: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) formerly Purvanchal University has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, Diploma In Pharmacy, MTech, MSc, BTech, BPharma, MBA, MCA, BA LLB, and other exams. Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- vbspu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their vbspu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Purvanchal University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their VBPSU even semester results on the official website of the University- vbspu.ac.in.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check VBSPU Results 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VBSPU result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- vbspu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘New College Login/Results’ option available on the left side.

Step 3: A new window will open, click on ‘Result’.

Step 4: Click on ‘Session 2024-25’.

Step 5: Enter the roll number, date of birth, security code, and press the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check VBSPU Results 2025 

Check the direct link here for Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Results 2025 for various Semester examinations.

Course Result Date Result Link
BSc (BPE) III July 15, 2025 Click here
MA (Education) II July 15, 2025 Click here
MA (Education) IV July 15, 2025 Click here
BA VI July 11, 2025 Click here
BA IV July 08, 2025 Click here
BA II July 07, 2025 Click here
BSc VI July 03, 2025 Click here
MSc (Botany) II July 02, 2025 Click here
MSc (Botany) IV July 02, 2025 Click here
MSc (Zoology) IV July 01, 2025 Click here
MSc (Zoology) II July 01, 2025 Click here
MSc (Chemistry) IV July 01, 2025 Click here
MSc (Chemistry) II July 01, 2025 Click here
MSc (Physics) IV July 01, 2025 Click here
MSc (Physics) II July 01, 2025 Click here
MSc (Mathematics) IV July 01, 2025 Click here
MSc (Mathematics) II July 01, 2025 Click here
BSc IV July 01, 2025 Click here
BSc II July 01, 2025 Click here

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University: Highlights 

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), formerly known as Purvanchal University, is located in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Established in 1987, the university is named in honour of Shri Veer Bahadur Singh, a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. VBSPU offers a wide range of diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various faculties, including the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Management Studies, Faculty of Computer Applications, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Applied Social Sciences, Faculty of Law. The university is dedicated to academic excellence and fostering a multidisciplinary approach to education and research.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Highlights

University Name

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University

Established

1987

VBSPU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News