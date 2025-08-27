Optical illusion puzzles are fun and mind-bending challenges that trick your eyes and brain. What you see at first isn’t always the whole picture! These puzzles often hide objects, faces, or patterns in clever ways, making you look twice—or even three times—to figure them out. They test your observation skills, attention to detail, and sometimes even your patience. Whether it’s finding a hidden animal in a forest or spotting something odd in a picture, solving an optical illusion puzzle gives you a little “aha!” moment that feels super satisfying. It’s a fun way to sharpen your mind while having a good time! That is why we bring you a challenging optical illusion puzzle which will blow your mind. Take a look at the image below, you will witness a sequence of 8903 written on a black background but in a flipped format.

Already sounds challenging? Well the main task for you is to spot an odd hidden number in this sequence which is 8603, that is hiding very cleverly in this flipped sequence. Wait! Wait! Before you jump into the challenge and use your Itachi Uchiha vision, we have a twist: You need to find the hidden odd number within 11 seconds. So, now can you take up this challenge and prove you are a true puzzle champion? Start the timer and begin your challenge. All the best! Try: Optical Illusion Test: Only People With Perfect 20/20 Vision and IQ 123 Can Detect the Hidden 84 Optical Illusion IQ Test: Find the Hidden Odd Number 8603 in 11 Seconds Source: Free Jobs Alerts So, how are you coping puzzle master? Were you able to find where the odd number is hiding? Apart from being a fun activity, optical illusions help to improve your attention to detail.

Coming back to the puzzle, were you able to find where is the odd number hiding in this challenging image? One tip to find the hidden number is to zoom in and scan the image meticulously to find it. But, hurry up as the time limit is about to come to an end in 3… 2… and 1! The time limit has come to an end. Did you find the hidden odd number 8603? Congratulations if you found it, your visual acuity has paid off quite well. Studies show that people who solve puzzles within a certain time limit have a higher IQ. If you didn’t find the number it’s alright! Just scroll back to the top and try to find the odd number without any time limit. For the curious seekers, we have mentioned the answer to this puzzle below. Try: Are You Deductive Enough Like Sherlock With an IQ of 111+ to Find the Hidden 96 Among the 69s?