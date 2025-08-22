An optical illusion puzzle is designed to trick your eyes and test how well you can spot hidden details. These puzzles play with colours, patterns, and shapes to create images that may appear different at first glance. Optical illusions have become everyone's favourite because they offer a great mind workout while helping you spend your leisure time in a fun engaging way.

These puzzles come in different styles and one of the most common and engaging puzzle is find the hidden object/animal puzzle.

In this puzzle you need to find a hidden object or an animal that is hiding discreetly in a simple scene.

So, are you ready to put your eyes to the test? Take a look at the image below, you will witness a sequence of number ‘48’ written on a white background.

Looks simple isn't it? Well, look at the image again as there is an odd number hiding in this scene.