Optical Illusion Puzzles have intrigued and baffled us for centuries. These mesmerising images challenge our perception, showcasing how our brains process visual information in remarkable ways.
These puzzles leverage various psychological and physiological principles, including how our eyes interpret colours, shapes, and patterns, as well as the brain's natural inclination to fill in gaps and make assumptions.
Optical Illusion puzzles push the boundaries of our perception, prompting us to reconsider what we see and challenging our sense of reality versus illusion.
Today, we bring you another amazing puzzle that will challenge your observation skills as well as leave you scratching your head for the answer.
In the image below, you will witness the word FAST written on a background. Your challenge? You need to find the hidden odd word ‘LAST’ in this challenging optical illusion IQ test.
Wait before you grab your detective tools and try to find the hidden word in this puzzle to prove your legendary skills skills, we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle more exciting: You need to find the hidden odd word in 9 seconds.
So, are you up for the challenge?
Start your timer and begin the search. All the Best!
Optical Illusion Puzzle: Find the Hidden Odd Word ‘LAST’ in 9 Seconds
Source: Mint
Did you find the odd word already?
If not, here are some tips for you. We promise these are no spoilers:
-
Pay attention to the image and try to look at it from different angles.
-
Turn off all your distractions and focus on the image. Usually, these puzzles require your complete attention.
Come on, time is running out!
Still can’t find the hidden odd word?
It is believed that people who can solve puzzles within a stipulated time tend to have higher IQ levels.
Hurry up as the time limit will be over in 3… 2… and 1!
The time limit is over.
Did you find the hidden odd word LAST? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal.
If you didn’t find it, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit.
Here is the solution to the puzzle
Find the Hidden Odd Word ‘LAST’- Solution
The solution is highlighted in the image below.
Source: Mint
See, wasn’t this easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them.
