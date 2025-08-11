Optical illusion puzzles are fun and fascinating brain challenges that are designed to play tricks on your eyes as well as our minds. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. This happens because of how our brain tries to make sense of what it sees based on patterns and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Besides a fun activity, when you solve these puzzles, they help you sharpen your observation skills and also improves attention to detail. People of all ages enjoy these challenges, whether they’re trying to find a hidden object, figure out what’s wrong in a picture, or solve a tricky visual riddle. Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that will make you scratch your head for the correct answer.

Take a good look at the image below, you will witness an image filled with the number 49, but looks can be quite deceiving. There is an odd number which is 94 that is hiding in this image very cleverly and your challenge is to find the number. Wait! Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden number within a time limit of 11 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of Sherlock? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden odd number before 9 seconds finish! Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Number 94 in 11 Seconds Source: Times Now So, how are you doing Sherlock? Did you find the hidden number that is hiding mischievously in this image?