Optical illusion puzzles are fun and tricky pictures that are designed to play with our eyes and brain. When we look at these puzzles, we might see elements that might not be present in the image. These puzzles use the deceptive tactics of colors, shapes, and patterns in a clever way which confuses our brain. Sometimes, different people see different things in the same picture. That’s what makes these puzzles so interesting! They help us think in new ways and are a great way to pass the time while giving our brain a little workout. Today, we bring you another optical illusion challenge that will make you scratch your head for the answer. Take a look at the image below, you will see an image filled with the word SEAL. Your challenge? You need to find the hidden odd word “SALE” that is hiding in this image waiting to be discovered.

Do you think you can take up this challenge and find the hidden odd word? Wait! Before you dig deeper into the puzzle and use your detective skills, we have a twist that will make this challenge a bit more exciting: You need to find the hidden odd word within a time limit of 7 seconds. Start your clock and begin the search. All the best! So, did you spot where the word is hiding? Did your detective skills pay off? Come on hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon. Tackling optical illusion puzzles within a time limit helps you to stay calm under pressure as well as improves your analytical skills.

The time limit is almost over in 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has come to an end. So, how did you perform puzzle master? Did you spot the hidden word? Congratulations if you found it. It is believed that people who solve optical puzzles within a time limit usually carry an IQ above 125. For those of you who are still looking for the answer, don't worry champ! You are almost there. Just scroll back to the top and try to find the hidden word without any time limit. The hidden odd word SALE is hiding on the right side of the image in the third row fourth column. Hope you enjoyed this optical illusion challenge. Share this puzzle with your loved ones and see if they can spot the cub within the time limit.