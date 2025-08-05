Optical illusions are fun pictures that play tricks on your eyes and it tests how you can find out the tiniest of details. At first glance, they may look ordinary, but there’s often something hidden that’s not easy to spot.

These kinds of puzzles have become a popular way to take a break from daily routines and give your brain a bit of a challenge. You’ll find many of these puzzles circulating online which puts you through a challenge to find a hidden object/animal and people are usually scratching their heads for the answer.

Are you ready for today's puzzle? Well, we have a tricky challenge for you that is leaving many people confused. Your task? It is quite simple! You need to find a car that is not following the traffic rules.

Do you think it is easy? Well it's not! The image is occupied by many type of cars and we have added an additional twist where you need to find the troublesome car within a time limit of 15 seconds.