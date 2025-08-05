Optical illusions are fun pictures that play tricks on your eyes and it tests how you can find out the tiniest of details. At first glance, they may look ordinary, but there’s often something hidden that’s not easy to spot.
These kinds of puzzles have become a popular way to take a break from daily routines and give your brain a bit of a challenge. You’ll find many of these puzzles circulating online which puts you through a challenge to find a hidden object/animal and people are usually scratching their heads for the answer.
Are you ready for today's puzzle? Well, we have a tricky challenge for you that is leaving many people confused. Your task? It is quite simple! You need to find a car that is not following the traffic rules.
Do you think it is easy? Well it's not! The image is occupied by many type of cars and we have added an additional twist where you need to find the troublesome car within a time limit of 15 seconds.
So, are you ready to give it a go and spot the rule-breaking car in just 15 seconds? Let’s see how sharp your eyes really are!
Try: Can You Outsmart This Visual Puzzle? Find the Sneaky Uncarved Pumpkins Hidden Among Dozens of Carved Ones in This IQ Teaser
Optical Illusion IQ Test: Find the Car Violating Traffic Rules in 15 Seconds
Source: YouTube
How’s the search going? Were you able to spot the car breaking the traffic rules, or are you still trying to focus?
Don’t worry we have a trick for you: Gather your focus and pay full attention to the image as the important factor to solve these optical illusion puzzles is by analysing every nook and cranny. So take a deep breath, put away any distractions, and give the image another careful look.
Did anything unusual catch your eye?
Quick as the time is almost up!
3… 2… 1… and that’s it! The time limit of 15 seconds is over!
So, how did you do? Were you able to find the car that wasn’t following the rules? If yes, then congratulations! Your observation skills are getting sharper by the second. If not, that’s totally fine don’t be discouraged.
You can always scroll back and take another look without worrying about the timer. Give it one more try!
Still stuck? No worries. Here’s the solution to help you out!
Try: Find the Crownless Swan That’s Fooling Even the Sharpest Eyes in This Brutally Tricky Optical Illusion Test
Find the Car Violating Traffic Rules- Solution
The small car is not using its indicators like others which can be dangerous and violates the traffic rules.
Source: YouTube
Pretty fun, right? These kinds of puzzles are a great way to keep your brain active. Keep practicing, and you’ll be solving the next one in no time!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation