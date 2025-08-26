Optical illusion puzzles are challenging and fun activity that make our brain search for the answer. These puzzles are also designed to play trick on our eyes and makes us see things differently from how they actually are. For example sometimes you might witness things that are not even present or might even miss the things that are right in front of your eyes. The phenomena behind this is how our brain tries to make sense of things with already available information and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Besides being a fun activity, solving these puzzles helps sharpen your observation skills, improve your attention to detail, and exercise your brain. People of all ages enjoy these challenges, whether they’re trying to find a hidden object, figure out what’s wrong in a picture, or solve a tricky visual riddle.

Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that will make you scratch your head for the correct answer. Take a good look at the image below, you will witness an orange background that is filled with the word BAKE, but looks can be quite deceiving. There is an odd word which is 'LAKE' that is hiding in this image very cleverly and your challenge is to find the word. Wait! Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden word within a time limit of 7 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of Superman? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden odd word before 7 seconds finish!