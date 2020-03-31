RRB Group D 2020 Update: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks for General/ SC/ST/ OBC/EWS Categories

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting the much-awaited RRB Group D 2020 Exam for 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) in 2020 for various posts under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. As per the official data released by Indian railways more than 1.15 crore candidates have applied under the RRB Group D 2019-20 Recruitment.

Candidates need to qualify all the stages of the RRB Group D 2019-20 CBT Exam and Physical Efficiency Test for the final selection. Railway Recruitment Board has officially announced that they will appoint Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) soon for conducting the Online Railways Exams across different examination centres in India. Let’s have a quick look at the Exam Pattern of RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 CBT Exam:

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2019 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science Practice Mock Test 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics Practice Mock Test 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning Practice Mock Test 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs Practice Mock Test 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

RRB Group D 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks for CBT

The normalized score of CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET Round) as per their merit:

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General 40% EWS 40% OBC (Non creamy layer) 30% SC 30% ST 25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB Group D 2020 Final Selection

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. the number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates. Candidates may please note that RRBs/RRCs only recommend names of the empanelled candidates and appointment is offered ONLY by the respective Railway Administrations.

RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Exam was earlier going to happen in the month of September to October 2019. However, Railways have officially announced that they have postponed the exam to the 2020 as they are appointing an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for holding RRB Group D (Level-1) Exam in online mode across the country.

