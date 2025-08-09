What is pakoda?
Pakoda is a famous deep-fried snack enjoyed across India, especially during rainy days and festivals. It is made by dipping vegetables, paneer, or even meat in a spiced gram flour batter and frying them until crispy. Pakodas are served hot with chutney or sauce, making them a favourite comfort food for millions. But what is 'pakoda' called in English? Let’s find out below.
English Name of Pakoda
In English, 'pakoda' is generally referred to as a 'fritter'. A fritter is a food item made by coating ingredients in batter and frying until golden brown. While the term “fritter” is used globally, Indian pakodas have a unique flavour due to the use of chickpea flour and traditional spices.
Origin of Pakoda
Pakodas have been part of Indian cuisine for centuries. The concept of coating food in batter and frying can be traced back to ancient cooking traditions. In India, gram flour (besan) became the key ingredient, giving pakodas their distinct taste and texture. Over time, the snack spread to South Asia and became a must-have street food.
Popular Types of Pakoda
Pakodas come in many varieties depending on the main ingredient. Popular ones include onion pakoda (pyaz pakora), potato pakoda (aloo pakora), paneer pakoda, spinach pakoda (palak pakora), bread pakoda, and mixed vegetable pakoda. Each type has its own flavour and is enjoyed in different regions of India.
Cultural Significance of Pakoda
In India, pakodas are more than just a snack – they are an emotion. They are especially enjoyed during the monsoon season with a cup of hot chai. Festivals, weddings, and roadside tea stalls often serve freshly fried pakodas as a treat for guests.
Interesting Facts About Pakoda
Rainy Day Favourite: Pakodas are famously enjoyed during rainy weather with tea. The crispy texture and spicy taste make them a perfect monsoon comfort food.
Made with Gram Flour: Unlike many other fritters made with wheat flour, pakodas are coated in gram flour (besan), which gives them a nutty flavor and gluten-free quality.
Street Food Star: Pakodas are a popular street food across India. They are quick to make, affordable, and always served piping hot.
Many Variations: There are endless types of pakodas – from vegetables to cheese to meat – making them a versatile snack for all tastes.
Global Cousins: While pakodas are Indian, similar fritter-style snacks exist worldwide, such as Japanese tempura and British fish fritters. This shows how the love for fried snacks is truly universal.
