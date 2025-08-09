What is pakoda?

Pakoda is a famous deep-fried snack enjoyed across India, especially during rainy days and festivals. It is made by dipping vegetables, paneer, or even meat in a spiced gram flour batter and frying them until crispy. Pakodas are served hot with chutney or sauce, making them a favourite comfort food for millions. But what is 'pakoda' called in English? Let’s find out below.

English Name of Pakoda

In English, 'pakoda' is generally referred to as a 'fritter'. A fritter is a food item made by coating ingredients in batter and frying until golden brown. While the term “fritter” is used globally, Indian pakodas have a unique flavour due to the use of chickpea flour and traditional spices.

Origin of Pakoda

Pakodas have been part of Indian cuisine for centuries. The concept of coating food in batter and frying can be traced back to ancient cooking traditions. In India, gram flour (besan) became the key ingredient, giving pakodas their distinct taste and texture. Over time, the snack spread to South Asia and became a must-have street food.