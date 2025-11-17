School Holiday on 17 November
TRTI CET Hall Ticket 2025 Released at trti.cbtexam.in, Download Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 17, 2025, 11:37 IST

TRTI Hall Ticket 2025 for the written exam for Police and Military Pre-Recruitment Training Program 2025-2026 has been released by the Tribal Research and Training Institute Government of Maharashtra on its official website. Check steps to download hall tickets.

TRTI Hall Ticket 2025: The Tribal Research and Training Institute Government of Maharashtra has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Test Portal for Competitive Pre-Examination Training of TRTI on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Police and Military Pre-Recruitment Training Program 2025-2026 can download their hall ticket at the official website-https://trti.maharashtra.gov.in. The hall ticket download link is also available below in this article. 

The hall ticket download link for the exam of  Police and Military Pre-Recruitment Training Program 2025-2026 scheduled on November 23 has been released by the Tribal Research and Training Institute Government of Maharashtra on its official website. Exams for the exam scheduled on November 24 will be released on November 18, 2025.

TRTI Hall Ticket 2025 Link

The TRTI Hall Ticket 2025 can be downloaded by the candidates after using their login credentials. Alternatively you can download the admit card directly through the link given below-

TRTI Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link 

TRTI Hall Ticket 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Police and Military Pre-Recruitment Training Program 2025-2026 is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the UKPSC.

Institution  Tribal Research and Training Institute Government of Maharashtra
Post Name Police and Military Pre-Recruitment Training Program 2025-2026
Exam Date  November 23/24, 2025
Admit card status  Out (For November 23 Exam)
Official Website  https://psc.uk.gov.in/

How To Download TRTI Hall Ticket 2025?

You can download the TRTI Hall Ticket 2025 after following the steps given below-

  1. Visit the official website of Tribal Research and Training Institute Government of Maharashtra-
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ admit card link for the ' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the pdf of the required notification for the Police and Military Pre-Recruitment Training Program 2025-2026 in a new window.
  5. Download and save the same for your future reference.

