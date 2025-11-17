TRTI CET Hall Ticket 2025 Released at trti.cbtexam.in, Download Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

TRTI Hall Ticket 2025: The Tribal Research and Training Institute Government of Maharashtra has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Test Portal for Competitive Pre-Examination Training of TRTI on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Police and Military Pre-Recruitment Training Program 2025-2026 can download their hall ticket at the official website-https://trti.maharashtra.gov.in. The hall ticket download link is also available below in this article.

The hall ticket download link for the exam of Police and Military Pre-Recruitment Training Program 2025-2026 scheduled on November 23 has been released by the Tribal Research and Training Institute Government of Maharashtra on its official website. Exams for the exam scheduled on November 24 will be released on November 18, 2025.