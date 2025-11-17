Key Points Pea plant's scientific name is Pisum sativum, given in 1753 by Carl Linnaeus.

Peas belong to the Fabaceae family (legumes), crucial for nitrogen fixation.

Global pea market is expected to reach USD 17.30 billion by 2025.

Scientific name of pea plant: At times, we get curious about what we eat or the science behind its farming. This curiosity can be as common as wondering about what the scientific name of the pea plant is. The common garden pea is not just a side dish; it's a significant crop worldwide, particularly as we shift toward more environmentally friendly diets. There is a lot of demand for plant-based proteins, so the global peas market, which is a big part of the Fabaceae family, is expected to be worth almost USD 17.30 billion by 2025. This small vegetable, which has a specific botanical name for pea plants, is very good for you. Finding the correct scientific name helps eliminate any confusion and properly identifies this essential species for researchers, farmers, and even history buffs worldwide.

What is the Scientific Name of Pea Plant? The scientific name for the pea plant, which is the same plant we eat in our gardens, is Pisum sativum. The Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus gave this plant its scientific name in 1753. It literally means "cultivated pea." This classification is very important for botanists and researchers all over the world because it makes sure that everyone can understand each other, no matter what the common name is in their area. What is the family of Pea? The common pea is a member of the large and important Fabaceae family, which is also known as the legume, pea, or bean family. This family has about 730 genera and more than 19,400 species of flowering plants, which makes it one of the biggest. Through a symbiotic relationship with Rhizobium bacteria in their root nodules, most plants in the Fabaceae family can take nitrogen from the air and put it into the soil. This is why they are so important for rotating crops.

Pea Family Name and Type Category Scientific Classification Key Information Scientific Name Pisum sativum Species name, meaning 'cultivated pea.' Family Name Fabaceae (Leguminosae) Commonly known as the Pea family or Legume family. Order Fabales The taxonomic rank above the family. Type Herbaceous Annual Plant Grows for one season; non-woody stem. Common Plants in the Fabaceae Family Common Types/Species in the Fabaceae Family Scientific Name Common Use/Feature Soybean Glycine max Major global source of oil and protein. Chickpea Cicer arietinum Pulse crop, widely used in Indian cuisine. Alfalfa Medicago sativa Important forage (feed) crop with deep roots. Lentil Lens culinaris Highly nutritious pulse crop for human consumption.