School Holiday on 17 November
Focus
Quick Links

What is the Scientific Name of Pea Plant?

By Harshita Singh
Nov 17, 2025, 11:28 IST

Discover what is the botanical name for the pea plant, a member of the Fabaceae pea family. As one of the oldest cultivated crops globally, this pulse is crucial for human health, with Canada being a top producer of peas in the world.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Scientific name of pea plant
Scientific name of pea plant

Key Points

  • Pea plant's scientific name is Pisum sativum, given in 1753 by Carl Linnaeus.
  • Peas belong to the Fabaceae family (legumes), crucial for nitrogen fixation.
  • Global pea market is expected to reach USD 17.30 billion by 2025.

Scientific name of pea plant: At times, we get curious about what we eat or the science behind its farming. This curiosity can be as common as wondering about what the scientific name of the pea plant is. The common garden pea is not just a side dish; it's a significant crop worldwide, particularly as we shift toward more environmentally friendly diets. There is a lot of demand for plant-based proteins, so the global peas market, which is a big part of the Fabaceae family, is expected to be worth almost USD 17.30 billion by 2025. 

This small vegetable, which has a specific botanical name for pea plants, is very good for you. Finding the correct scientific name helps eliminate any confusion and properly identifies this essential species for researchers, farmers, and even history buffs worldwide.

What is the Scientific Name of Pea Plant?

The scientific name for the pea plant, which is the same plant we eat in our gardens, is Pisum sativum. The Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus gave this plant its scientific name in 1753. It literally means "cultivated pea." This classification is very important for botanists and researchers all over the world because it makes sure that everyone can understand each other, no matter what the common name is in their area.

What is the family of Pea?

The common pea is a member of the large and important Fabaceae family, which is also known as the legume, pea, or bean family. This family has about 730 genera and more than 19,400 species of flowering plants, which makes it one of the biggest.

Through a symbiotic relationship with Rhizobium bacteria in their root nodules, most plants in the Fabaceae family can take nitrogen from the air and put it into the soil. This is why they are so important for rotating crops.

Pea Family Name and Type

Category

Scientific Classification

Key Information

Scientific Name

Pisum sativum

Species name, meaning 'cultivated pea.'

Family Name

Fabaceae (Leguminosae)

Commonly known as the Pea family or Legume family.

Order

Fabales

The taxonomic rank above the family.

Type

Herbaceous Annual Plant

Grows for one season; non-woody stem.

Pea Scientific Name and Family

Common Plants in the Fabaceae Family 

Common Types/Species in the Fabaceae Family

Scientific Name

Common Use/Feature

Soybean

Glycine max

Major global source of oil and protein.

Chickpea

Cicer arietinum

Pulse crop, widely used in Indian cuisine.

Alfalfa

Medicago sativa

Important forage (feed) crop with deep roots.

Lentil

Lens culinaris

Highly nutritious pulse crop for human consumption.

Do You Know - What is the Scientific Name of Tulsi?

In conclusion, knowing the scientific name for the pea plant, Pisum sativum, and that it belongs to the Fabaceae family is important for understanding its role, which ranges from being a basic crop in ancient cultures to being the basis for modern genetics.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News