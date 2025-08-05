What is Chiku Called in English?

Chiku is a sweet and soft tropical fruit enjoyed across India and many other countries. Known for its brown skin and grainy, caramel-like flesh, it is loved by children and adults alike. It is packed with natural sugars and dietary fibre. Keep reading to know what chiku is called in English.

English Name of Chiku

Chiku is known as sapodilla in English. It is also called sapota in some parts of India. The fruit has a rough brown outer skin and a soft, sweet, and juicy inside with black seeds.

Origin of Chiku

Sapodilla is native to southern Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. It was later introduced to India and other tropical countries where the climate suits its growth. Over time, chiku has become a popular fruit in Indian markets and home gardens.

Largest Producer of Chiku

India is one of the largest producers of chiku (sapodilla) in the world. Within India, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra are the top chiku-producing states. The fruit is grown mainly in warm, coastal regions.