What is Chiku Called in English?

Chiku is called sapodilla in English. It is a sweet, brown fruit enjoyed across tropical regions. Learn about chiku's English name, origin, largest producers, uses, and fun facts.

Jasreet Kaur
Aug 5, 2025, 12:54 IST

Chiku is a sweet and soft tropical fruit enjoyed across India and many other countries. Known for its brown skin and grainy, caramel-like flesh, it is loved by children and adults alike. It is packed with natural sugars and dietary fibre. Keep reading to know what chiku is called in English.

English Name of Chiku

Chiku is known as sapodilla in English. It is also called sapota in some parts of India. The fruit has a rough brown outer skin and a soft, sweet, and juicy inside with black seeds.

Origin of Chiku

Sapodilla is native to southern Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. It was later introduced to India and other tropical countries where the climate suits its growth. Over time, chiku has become a popular fruit in Indian markets and home gardens.

Largest Producer of Chiku

India is one of the largest producers of chiku (sapodilla) in the world. Within India, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra are the top chiku-producing states. The fruit is grown mainly in warm, coastal regions.

Popular Uses of Chiku

Chiku is usually eaten fresh, but it is also used in milkshakes, smoothies, ice creams, and desserts. The fruit is rich in energy and often given to children and recovering patients. Its soft texture and sweet taste make it a popular choice for quick snacking.

Interesting Facts About Chiku

Natural energy booster: Chiku is rich in natural sugars like fructose and sucrose, making it an instant source of energy.

Supports digestion: The high fibre content in chiku helps regulate bowel movements and supports a healthy gut.

White latex inside: When unripe, chiku releases a white sticky substance called latex, which disappears as the fruit ripens.

Good for skin: Chiku contains antioxidants, vitamins C and E, which promote healthy, glowing skin.

Long shelf life: When kept at the right temperature, chiku can stay fresh for several days, making it suitable for storage and transport.

