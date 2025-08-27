JNVU Admit Card 2025 OUT at jnvuiums.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG and Diploma Course Hall Ticket PDF

JNVU Admit Card 2025: Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), formerly known as the University of Jodhpur, has released the admit cards for various UG, PG and Diploma courses like BCom, BSc, BA, BEd and other exams for the exam session 2024-25. Jai Narain Vyas University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- jnvuiums.in. The examinations will start in the first week of September, for which the university has released the date sheet on the official website. All prospective students can check and download their JNVU admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the JNVU Admit Cards, students need to enter their exam form number. Jai Narain Vyas University UG Admit Card 2025 As per the latest update, Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) has released the admit cards for various UG, PG and Diploma courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- jnvuiums.in

JNVU Admit Card 2025 Click here Steps to Download JNVU Admit Cards Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Jai Narain Vyas University admit card 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- jnvuiums.in Step 2: Scroll down and click on the admit card download link. Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’. Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on JNVU Hall Ticket The JNVU admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender