JNVU Admit Card 2025 OUT at jnvuiums.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG and Diploma Course Hall Ticket PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Aug 27, 2025, 10:24 IST

Jai Narain Vyas University Admit Card 2025: Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) has released the annual exam admit cards for various UG, PG and Diploma courses. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the JNVU admit card 2025.

JNVU Admit Card 2025

JNVU Admit Card 2025: Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), formerly known as the University of Jodhpur, has released the admit cards for various UG, PG and Diploma courses like BCom, BSc, BA, BEd and other exams for the exam session 2024-25. Jai Narain Vyas University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- jnvuiums.in. The examinations will start in the first week of September, for which the university has released the date sheet on the official website. All prospective students can check and download their JNVU admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the JNVU Admit Cards, students need to enter their exam form number.

Jai Narain Vyas University UG Admit Card 2025

As per the latest update, Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) has released the admit cards for various UG, PG and Diploma courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- jnvuiums.in

JNVU Admit Card 2025

Click here

Steps to Download JNVU Admit Cards

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Jai Narain Vyas University admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- jnvuiums.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the admit card download link.

Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’.

Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on JNVU Hall Ticket

The JNVU admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

Jai Narain Vyas University: Highlight

Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), formerly known as the University of Jodhpur, is located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 1962. In the year 1992, the name changed from Jodhpur University to Jai Narain Vyas University. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

JNVU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts, Education, and Social Sciences; the Faculty of Sciences; and the Faculty of Commerce and Management Studies. 

Jai Narain Vyas University Highlights

University Name

Jai Narain Vyas University, formerly known as University of Jodhpur

Established

1962

Location

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

JNVU Admit Card Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

