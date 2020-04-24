RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Preparation Tips & Strategy to crack CBT & Physical Efficiency Test|Prepare Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

RRB Group D Level-1 2020 Recruitment can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a government job in Indian Railways with good salary package. Last year RRB has announced 103769 Vacancies for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Railways are in the process of appointing Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) and as per the media reports the RRB Group D Level-1 2020 Exam is likely to be conducted by the end of 2020.

In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategy for RRB GROUP D Level-1 2020 Exam for which more than 1.15 crore candidates have applied in 2019. So, let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for RRB GROUP D Level-1 2020 Exam:

RRB GROUP D Level-1 2020 Exam Pattern

The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Passing RRC LEVEL 1 POSTS PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TESTS (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. The criterion for PET is as under:

Male Candidates Female Candidates Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance. Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Preparation Strategy for RRB GROUP D CBT-1 2020 Exam

From the above exam pattern, it can be assessed that the candidates are required to prepare themselves for four subjects, i.e., General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness & Current Affairs to clear the RRB Group D CBT-1 2020 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the subject-wise preparation strategy and tips for RRB Group D CBT-1 2020 Exam:

1. General Science (25 Marks)

Subject Important Mathematics Topics General Science (25 Marks) Biology: Important Inventions and their inventor, Important and Interesting facts about human body parts, Nutrition in Animals and Plants, Diseases and their causes like Bacteria, Viruses and Protozoa, Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry: Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses, SI units, Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc., Chemical Change and Physical Change, Properties of Gases, Surface Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life Physics: Important inventions and their inventor, S.I. units, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Focus on Important topics: Candidates must prepare important topics first to score high marks in the exam.

Candidates must prepare important topics first to score high marks in the exam. Create and Revise Notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in Current Affairs. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

2. Mathematics (25 Marks)

Subject Important Mathematics Topics Mathematics (25 Marks) Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics etc.

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Work on your Basics: When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.

When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations. Learn Short-cut Methods: For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc.

For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc. Don’t use risky shortcuts: If you are not well-versed with any shortcut or trick, then avoiding using them as it may lead to confusion and wrong answer.

3. General Intelligence & Reasoning (30 Marks)

Subject Important General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning (30 Marks) Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement – Arguments and Assumptions etc.

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Improve your logical skills : As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills. Command over concepts : Both Verbal and Non Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East or South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master. You should make sure you practice each and every concept thoroughly and try not to rush through the topics.

: Both Verbal and Non Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East or South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master. You should make sure you practice each and every concept thoroughly and try not to rush through the topics. Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always remember that the given question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgment while solving the problem. Use smart and appropriate tricks and method for solving any problem.

4. General Awareness & Current Affairs (20 Marks)

Subject Important General Awareness Topics General Awareness & Current Affairs (20 Marks) Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India etc.

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace this section:

Read to Increase Knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online and watch news channels for General Knowledge.

Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online and watch news channels for General Knowledge. Create and Revise Notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in Current Affairs. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to clear Stage-1 to qualify for Stage-2 of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which means failing in the first Test, i.e. Weight Carrying Test will eventually lead to elimination from RRB Group-D 2019-20 Recruitment Process.

To ensure uniformity, candidates will be tested for Carrying of Weight to the specified distance in specified time first and if successful in this test, for the Running Test after a recovery gap. The Weight Carrying Test will involve lifting a sandbag (without any handle) from a bench/platform at around waist height and carrying it in whichever manner candidate wants to carry above the ground till the destination point without dropping the sandbag on ground.

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from appearing for PET. However, after qualifying in the CBT, such candidates will have to pass the medical examination prescribed for PwBD.

The above preparation tips and strategy will definitely help you in achieving high score and cracking RRB GROUP D Level-1 2020 Exam. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategy to ace this exam.

