RRB NTPC 2020: CBAT for over 6800 Station Master & Traffic Assistant Posts, Check Details Here

In 2020, Railways will conduct RRB NTPC 2020 Exam to fill 35208 Vacancies including both graduate & under-graduate posts. RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Test (CBT)-1 which will be common for all posts, CBT-2 which will be different for various posts, Typing Skill Test (TST) or Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) as per the nature of the posts and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

On 28th February 2019, Railways announced 35208 vacancies (10603 Under-Graduate Posts & 24605 Graduate Posts) under RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Recruitment. As per the official data, more than 1.26 crores candidates applied for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited tender for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting all the competitive Railways Exams in online mode across different exam centres in India. For the ease of the candidates, we are providing the details of Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) which is part of selection process of some posts under RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment.

Let’s first look at the various posts under which candidates are required to qualify the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT):

RRB NTPC 2020 Posts involving Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) Name of Graduate Posts Number of Vacancies Level in 7th CPC Station Master 6865 6 Traffic Assistant 4 Graduate Vacancies 4

RRB NTPC 2020 Posts involving Typing Skill Test S. No. Name of the Graduate Post Eligibility 1 Station Master Degree from its recognized university and equivalent 2 Traffic Assistant

For 7th CPC Level 4, 5 and 6 (Graduate level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

RRB NTPC 2020 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

RRB NTPC 2019-20 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be conducted only for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master:

RRB NTPC CBAT 2019-20 Exam Pattern CBAT Pattern The CBAT shall have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi. There shall be no negative marking in CBAT. Candidates are advised to visit websites of RDSO (www.rdso.indianrailways.gov.in - > Directorates->Psycho Technical Directorate ->Guidelines for Aptitude Test) for question patterns and other details of CBAT Qualifying Marks The candidates need to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category i.e. irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/ EWS/ PwBD/ Ex-SM and no relaxation in the minimum T- Score is permissible. Shortlisting of Candidates Candidates equal to 8 times the number of vacancies of Station Master (SM)/ Traffic Assistant (TA) for each of the communities i.e. UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and EWS (including ExSM) shall be shortlisted for CBAT based on their performance in 2nd Stage CBT from among the candidates who have opted for the post of SM/TA.

Note:

Based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT, candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

