RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: Check Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics (30 Marks)

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates are soon going to be announced after the appointment of Exam Conducting Agency by June 2020. To score high marks in the exam candidates must practice the section-wise important topics of the RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam: General Intelligence and Reasoning Section (30 Marks)

General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. General Intelligence & Reasoning section will be of 30 marks in RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020 – CBT 1 & 2, CBAT, Typing Skill Test

There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Also, the section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

RRB NTPC 2020 Eligibility Criteria

RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam: General Intelligence and Reasoning Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in the RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic Subtopics Series Analogy (both word-based and numerical) Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding-Decoding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism Venn Diagrams Statement - Assumption, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action Data Sufficiency - Decision Making Miscellaneous Clock Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Let’s analyse in detail the General Intelligence & Reasoning topics mentioned in the above table:

1. Coding-Decoding: Coding-Decoding basically judges the candidate’s ability to decipher the code language. In each question of this topic, a word and a coded form of the word will be given. Students are required to decode the logic behind this coding and then apply the same logic to another given word for finding the answer in the form of a code.

Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam

2. Arrangement: Questions based on Seating Arrangements are one of the most common and important questions in the Logical Reasoning segment. In this type of question, some people are arranged in a circle, they may be standing or even sitting around a circular table. The other topics covered under this segment are Blood relations, Ranking, Puzzles, and Direction Sense.

RRB NTPC 2020 Preparation Tips & Strategy

3. Logic-based: Questions based on logic requires critical thinking and need a lot of time to solve. In the case of Syllogism questions, draw Venn Diagrams to avoid confusion.

RRB NTPC 2020 30 Days Study Plan

4. Miscellaneous: Questions from topics like Clock and Calendar are sometimes asked in the CBT-1 Exam.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

5. Non-verbal: This segment covers topics like Pictorial Analogies, Symbol series, symbolic operations, numeric patterns, spatial relations, space visualizations, Spatial Reasoning, mirror image, and space image are examples of questions.

RRB NTPC Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Tips to Score high in General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

Improve your logical skills: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

RRB NTPC 2020 FAQs

Command over concepts: Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused on by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East, and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master.

Check EWS Reservation for RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment

Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in NTPC 2020 Exam

Build a Proper Study Plan: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper.

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar