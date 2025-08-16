As a college student, Google Chrome isn’t just a browser; it is a student lifeline. From pulling all-nighters just one day before exams to submitting all the last-minute assignments, Chrome has always been everyone’s constant and go-to study buddy. And now, with high-end AI-powered tools and smart features, Chrome makes juggling academics, internships, and personal life way easier.

So now, just like any other student, if you are also heading back to your campus this semester. Here are five Chrome features you must try today:

1. Gemini in Chrome

Stuck on a tricky finance problem or a concept that is just going out of your head? Gemini in Chrome can simplify it for you. With just one tap, Gemini can: