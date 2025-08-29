Microsoft Just Launched Its Two New AI Models: Here’s How You Can Try It

Microsoft is officially stepping into the AI race with its own models. The tech giant, led by Satya Nadella, has announced the launch of two new homegrown models under its Microsoft AI (MAI) team. This marks a big shift, especially since Microsoft has been heavily relying on OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, for years. Now, the company wants more control over how its AI works, how it’s priced, and how it fits into your everyday apps.
So, what exactly did Microsoft launch, and how does it matter to you? Let’s break it down.
What Are Microsoft’s New AI Models?
Microsoft has rolled out two fresh AI models under its MAI initiative:
-
MAI-1-preview: A large language model (LLM) built to understand instructions and answer queries, much like ChatGPT.
-
MAI-Voice-1: A speech generation model that can create expressive, human-like audio in multiple voices and styles.
These models aren’t just for show; they’re already being used inside Microsoft’s products.
Why Did Microsoft Build Its Own AI Models?
For years, Microsoft leaned on OpenAI’s GPT models after investing billions into the company. But after leadership shakeups and senior team exits since late 2023, Microsoft decided it was time to build something of its own.
By creating in-house AI, Microsoft gets:
-
More control over how the tech works.
-
Lower costs by reducing dependency on external partners.
-
Faster integration with its core tools like Windows, Office, and Teams.
In simple terms: Microsoft no longer wants to rent AI, it wants to own it.
How Do These Models Stand Out?
Here’s where Microsoft is trying to stand apart:
-
MAI-1-preview uses a “mixture-of-experts” design. This means it’s more efficient and can scale better compared to older AI models.
-
MAI-Voice-1 is super fast; it can generate one full minute of audio in under a second. Plus, it supports multiple voices and tones, making it useful for creators, businesses, and everyday users.
That’s Microsoft’s way of saying: we’re not just copying OpenAI, we’re adding our own flavor.
How Can You Try Microsoft’s New AI?
Here’s the good news: you don’t need to be a tech wizard to use these models. Microsoft has already baked them into its Copilot tools, including Copilot Daily and Copilot Labs.
That means if you’re on Windows, Office 365, or Teams, you might already be interacting with MAI-1-preview and MAI-Voice-1 without even realizing it.
The company also plans to roll out specialized models in the future and combine them with OpenAI’s systems, giving users a mix of both worlds.
Conclusion
Microsoft’s new AI push isn’t just about competing with OpenAI or Google. It’s about making AI a seamless part of your daily routine- whether you’re writing in Word, analyzing data in Excel, or running a meeting in Teams.
