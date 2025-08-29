Microsoft Just Launched Its Two New AI Models: Here’s How You Can Try It

Microsoft is officially stepping into the AI race with its own models. The tech giant, led by Satya Nadella, has announced the launch of two new homegrown models under its Microsoft AI (MAI) team. This marks a big shift, especially since Microsoft has been heavily relying on OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, for years. Now, the company wants more control over how its AI works, how it’s priced, and how it fits into your everyday apps.

So, what exactly did Microsoft launch, and how does it matter to you? Let’s break it down.

What Are Microsoft’s New AI Models?

Microsoft has rolled out two fresh AI models under its MAI initiative: