Study at Home
Search

RRC/RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Check Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics (20 Marks)

RRC/RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Check Important General Awareness & Current Topics that have maximum chances of coming in RRB Group D 2020 Exam. CBT Exam will consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 100 Marks.

Jun 26, 2020 11:39 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
RRC/RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Check Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics (20 Marks)
RRC/RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Check Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics (20 Marks)

RRC/RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Railways will be conducting RRB Group D 2020 Exam by the end of this year after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA). Candidates must practice the section-wise important topics to score high marks in RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topic for General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 020 Exam.

Check RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: General Awareness & Current Affairs Section (20 Marks)

General Awareness & Current Affairs Section is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of RRB Group D 2020 Exam. This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. General Awareness & Current Affairs section will be of 20 marks in RRB Group D 2020 Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

 General Science

Practice General Science Mock Test with Answers

25

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Practice Reasoning Mock Test with Answers

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers

20

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Also, the section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Check Eligibility Criteria for RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2020 Recruitment

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: General Awareness  & Current Affairs Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in RRB Group D 2020 Exam under the General Awareness & Current Affairs Section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

Vedic culture

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location

Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in the economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Official Language

Emergency Provisions

National political parties and their symbols

Current Affairs

Recent Developments

Sports

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Miscellaneous

GK

Population Census

Important Books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

State Animals and Symbols

Awards and their importance

Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries

Important Days

Computer

Development of computers

Input and output devices

Memory

Total

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Let’s analyse in detail the General Awareness & Current Affairs topics mentioned in the above table:

  1. Static GK: This section covers topics like Indian Politics, History and Culture, Economy, Geography, etc.

Check the Zonewise Vacancies for RRB Group D Level-1 2020 Recruitment

  1. Current Affairs: In this section questions are asked from topics like recent development in Sports, Awards, Politics, Finance and Banking sector, International happening, etc.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

  1. Miscellaneous: Questions are asked from topics like National Schemes, Computers, Book Names and Authors, Logical Analysis, Important Days, etc.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

Tips to Score high in General Awareness & Current Affairs Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Awareness & Current Affairs Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam.

  • Read to increase knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK blogs online and watch news channels for RRB General Knowledge.

RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

  • Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in RRB Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc.

Check RRB Group D 2020 FAQs

  • Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Click here to get RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

  • Focus on Important topics –The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs.

Check EWS Reservation for RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment

  • Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in RRB Group 2020 Exam

  • Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper. For the General Awareness section, try to invest at least 1-2 hours every day for better output.

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

Also Read:

RRB NTPC Vacancies

35208

Under Graduate Post – 10603

Post Graduate Post - 24605

RRB NTPC Number of applications received

More than 1.26 crores

RRB NTPC Notification

Click here

RRB NTPC Eligibility

Click here

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Click here

RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks

Click here

RRB NTPC Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper

Click here

RRB NTPC Mock Test

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)

Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test (30 Marks) with Answers

Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks)

RRB NTPC Best Book

Click here

RRB NTPC Preparation Strategy

Click here

RRB NTPC Study Plan

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Cut-off

Click Here

Related Stories