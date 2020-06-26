RRC/RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Check Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics (20 Marks)

RRC/RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Railways will be conducting RRB Group D 2020 Exam by the end of this year after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA). Candidates must practice the section-wise important topics to score high marks in RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topic for General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 020 Exam.

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: General Awareness & Current Affairs Section (20 Marks)

General Awareness & Current Affairs Section is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of RRB Group D 2020 Exam. This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. General Awareness & Current Affairs section will be of 20 marks in RRB Group D 2020 Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Also, the section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: General Awareness & Current Affairs Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in RRB Group D 2020 Exam under the General Awareness & Current Affairs Section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols Current Affairs Recent Developments Sports Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Miscellaneous GK Population Census Important Books and their writers First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. State Animals and Symbols Awards and their importance Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries Important Days Computer Development of computers Input and output devices Memory Total

Let’s analyse in detail the General Awareness & Current Affairs topics mentioned in the above table:

Static GK: This section covers topics like Indian Politics, History and Culture, Economy, Geography, etc.

Current Affairs: In this section questions are asked from topics like recent development in Sports, Awards, Politics, Finance and Banking sector, International happening, etc.

Miscellaneous: Questions are asked from topics like National Schemes, Computers, Book Names and Authors, Logical Analysis, Important Days, etc.

Tips to Score high in General Awareness & Current Affairs Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Awareness & Current Affairs Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam.

Read to increase knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK blogs online and watch news channels for RRB General Knowledge.

Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in RRB Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc.

Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Focus on Important topics –The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the question paper. For the General Awareness section, try to invest at least 1-2 hours every day for better output.

