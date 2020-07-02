RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Check Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics (30 Marks)

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB Group D 2020 Exam in online mode this year after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA). So, candidates are advised to practice important topics of all the sections for scoring above minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Test (CBT) of RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topic for General Intelligence and Reasoning Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2020 Exam.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: General Intelligence and Reasoning Section (30 Marks)

General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2020 Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. General Intelligence & Reasoning section will be of 30 marks in RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Also, the section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Check Eligibility Criteria for RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2020 Recruitment

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: General Intelligence and Reasoning Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in RRB Group D Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic Subtopics Series Analogy (both word based and numerical) Odd pair (both word based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding-Decoding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism Venn Diagrams Statement - Assumption, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action Data Sufficiency - Decision Making Miscellaneous Clock Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Let’s analyse in detail the General Intelligence & Reasoning topics mentioned in the above table:

Coding-Decoding: Coding-Decoding basically judges the candidate’s ability to decipher the code language. In each question of this topic, a word and a coded form of the word will be given. Students are required to decode the logic behind this coding and then apply the same logic to another given word for finding the answer in the form of a code.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Arrangement: Questions based on Seating Arrangements are one of the most common and important questions in Logical Reasoning segment. In this type of question some people are arranged in a circle, they may be standing or even sitting around a circular table. The other topics covered under this segment are Blood relations, Ranking, Puzzles and Direction Sense.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Preparation tips & Strategy

Logic based: Questions based on logic requires critical thinking and needs a lot of time to solve. In case of Syllogism questions, draw Venn Diagrams to avoid confusion.

Check Zonewise Vacancies for RRB Group D Level-1 2020 Recruitment

Miscellaneous: Questions from topics like Clock and Calendar are sometimes asked in Tier-I exam.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

Non-verbal: This segment covers topics like Pictorial Analogies, Symbol series, symbolic operations, numeric patterns, spatial relations, space visualizations, Spatial Reasoning, mirror image and space image are examples of questions.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

Tips to Score high in General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam.

Improve your logical skills: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

Check RRB Group D 2020 FAQs

Command over concepts: Both Verbal and Non Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master.

RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

Check EWS Reservation for RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment

Build a Proper Study Plan: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of question paper.

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in RRB Group D 2020 Exam

Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always Remember that the given question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgment while solving the problem. Use smart and appropriate tricks and method for solving any problem.

Click here to get RRB 2020 Exam Calendar