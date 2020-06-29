RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Check Important Mathematics Topics (25 Marks)

RRB Group D 2020 Exam will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board this year positively after the appointment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). So, candidates are advised to practice section-wise important topics for scoring above Minimum Qualifying Marks in the RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topic for Mathematics Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 020 Exam.

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Mathematics Section (25 Marks)

Mathematics section is one of the deciding areas for a candidate in the merit list of RRB Group D Exam. Therefore, if you are clear with the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your strength area in the exam. Mathematics Section will be of 25 marks in RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Also, the section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

RRB Group D 2020 Exam: Mathematics Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in RRB Group D 2020 Exam under the Mathematics Section:

S. No. Important Numerical Aptitude Topics Difficulty Level 1 Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) Easy 2 Percentage Easy 3 Average Easy 4 Ratio and Proportion Easy 5 Problems on Ages Easy 6 Number System Easy to medium 7 Number Series Easy to medium 8 Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains) Medium 9 Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership) Medium 10 Simple Interest and Compound Interest Medium 11 Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) Medium 12 Mixture and Alligation Medium 13 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) Easy to medium 16 Mensuration & Geometry (Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere) Difficult

Let’s analyse in detail the Mathematics Topics mentioned in the above table:

Important Topics Preparation Tips Simplification One or two questions come from this topic every year based on Simplification Techniques like BODMAS Rule, Fractions, Surds and Indices, Square roots, etc. Percentage A question from this topic comes every year. Also, you must work on this chapter thoroughly so that you'll be able to calculate the percentage of a given number mentally without using pen & paper Average A question from this topic comes every year. This chapter only requires knowledge of basics and fast calculation Ratio and Proportion One or two questions come from this topic every year consisting of both basic and advanced levels Problems on Ages A question from this topic comes every year. Try to solve the basic problems first and then move on to the complex problems Number Series A question from this topic comes every year. In this category, try to understand the pattern of number series which can be of any form like addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square, etc Number System A question from this topic comes every year based on the concepts like LCM & HCF, Irrational or Rational Numbers, etc Time, Speed and Distance Questions based on this topic comes in the form of complex situations that can be only solved by applying the formulas. Problems on Boats & Streams and Trains are an integral part of this chapter Profit and Loss A couple of questions come from this topic every year. Basic formulas and concepts of Discount and Partnership form the outline of this chapter Simple Interest and Compound Interest One or two questions come from this topic every year based on the theory of interest. Learn the formulae of both Simple Interest and Compound Interest Time and Work One or two questions come from this topic every year based on the basic concepts of Time & Work, Pipes & Cistern and Work & Efficiency Mixture & Alligation Questions from this topic are mostly asked in conjunction with basic concepts of Ratio and Proportion Data Interpretation The concept of Ratio & Proportion and Percentages are used in the Data Interpretation questions which come in the form of Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc Geometry Geometry is one of the most important chapters as it covers a major portion of the Quantitative Aptitude section in RRB Exams. Try to remember all the theorems and solve problems related to triangle congruency, circle, chords & tangent, etc Mensuration Half the battle is won if the students understood the shapes and its formulas while preparing the Mensuration Chapter. Try to remember formulae of Square, Rectangle, Circle, Cone, Cylinder, etc

Tips to Score high in Mathematics Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Mathematics Section of RRB Group D 2020 Exam:

Work on your Basics: When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.

Time Management: You are required to allot proper time to important topics covered in exam. First try to focus on you weak areas and spend more time solving them. Do practice those topics in which are your strength areas but allocate little less time for that. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them.

Learn Short-cut Methods: For increasing calculation speed, students must focus on the short-cut methods and tricks which will help in saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining accuracy and speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, and square roots, etc.

