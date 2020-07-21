RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Check 30 Days Study Plan to crack RRC/RRB Group D Level-1 CBT Exam

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB Group D 2020 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in different units of Indian Railways. Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held this year after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA). The RRB Group D 2020 recruitment process includes Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 30 Days Study Plan for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam. Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam for creating a concrete study plan:

Get Free RRB Group D 2020 Exam Study Material

RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam Pattern

The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

. Each question will be of one mark each.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 markshall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Recent Story: RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020, RRB MI 2020 New Vacancies Update-Railways to Surrender 50% Non-Safety Posts to create New Safety Category Posts

30 Days Study Plan for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam

After going through the above-mentioned exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For creating a study plan, you need to analyze the topics covered in all the four sections of RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam:

Check RRB Group D 2020 Preparation tips & Strategy

The above 30 Days Study Plan will definitely help you in achieving high score and cracking RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategy to ace this exam.

Past Story: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Ministry of Railways Issued New Guidelines for Conducting RRB NTPC Exam in 2020

Also, do not forget to practice previous year question papers while following your daily time table. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the RRB Group D 2020 Exam.

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

Candidates can also check some of the important information related to RRB NTPC 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam from the links given below:

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Details

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details