RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Check 30 Days Study Plan to crack RRC/RRB Group D Level-1 CBT Exam

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Get 30 Days Study Plan to clear RRB Group D 2020 Exam. The selection process of RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment will consist of Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Jul 21, 2020 10:05 IST
RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB Group D 2020 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in different units of Indian Railways. Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held this year after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA). The RRB Group D 2020 recruitment process includes Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 30 Days Study Plan for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam. Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam for creating a concrete study plan:

RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam Pattern

The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRB/RRC Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

 General Science

25

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

  • The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.
  • Each question will be of one mark each.

  • The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
  • There will be negative marking and 1/3 markshall be deducted for each wrong answer.

  • The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

30 Days Study Plan for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam

After going through the above-mentioned exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For creating a study plan, you need to analyze the topics covered in all the four sections of RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam:

30 Days Study Plan for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam

30 Days

Subjects for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam

Mathematics

(25 Marks)

General Intelligence & Reasoning

(30 Marks)

General Science

(25 Marks)

General Awareness

(20 Marks)

Day 1

Percentage

Analogy and Classification

Physics - Important inventions and their inventor

History of India and Current Affairs

Day 2

Number System

Alphabetical and Number Series

Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Day 3

Ratio and Proportion

Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations

Biology - Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs

Day 4

Time, Speed and Distance

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

Life Science

Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs

Day 5

Practice RRB Group D Previous Year Papers

Practice General Science Mock Test with Answers

Day 6

Time and Work, Mixture & Alligation

Blood Relationship

Chemistry -

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Indian Economy and Current Affairs

Day 7

Average, Problems based on Ages

Seating Arrangements

Biology - Important Inventions and their inventor

Sports

Day 8

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Direction Sense

Life Science

General Scientific and Technological Developments

Day 9

Simple and Compound Interest

Ranking

Physics - Unit Measurement Motion, Sound

History of India and Current Affairs

Day 10

Practice RRB Group D Previous Year Papers

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers

Day 11

Profit and Loss, Discount

Calendar & Clock

Biology - Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Environmental issues concerning India and the World

Day 12

Algebra

Statement and Conclusions

Life Science

Awards and Appointments

Day 13

Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

Physics - Light,

Wave

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Day 14

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy)

Chemistry - Properties of Gases

National and International Current Affairs

Day 15

Practice RRB Group D Previous Year Papers

Practice Reasoning Mock Test with Answers

Day 16

Geometry

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

Life Science

History of India and Current Affairs

Day 17

Mensuration

Analogy and Classification

Physics - Motion, Sound

Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs

Day 18

Elementary Statistics

Alphabetical and Number Series

Chemistry - Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs

Day 19

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Seating Arrangements

Biology - Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa

Books Author Names

Day 20

Practice RRB Group D Previous Year Papers

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers

Day 21

Percentage

Blood Relationship

Physics - Energy

Indian Economy and Current Affairs

Day 22

Ratio and Proportion

Seating Arrangements

Chemistry - Surface Chemistry, SI Units

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Day 23

Average

Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations

Biology - Viruses and Protozoa

Sports

Day 24

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Non-verbal Reasoning

Life Science

National and International Current Affairs

Day 25

Practice RRB Group D Previous Year Papers

Day 26

Algebra

Direction Sense and Ranking

Physics - Electricity

History of India and Current Affairs

Day 27

Profit and Loss, Discount

Statement – Arguments, Assumptions, Conclusions

Chemistry - Chemistry in Everyday life

Indian Economy and Current Affairs

Day 28

Time, Speed and Distance

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

Biology - Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Day 29

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Alphabetical and Number Series

Life Science

Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs

Day 30

Practice RRB Group D Previous Year Papers

