RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Check 30 Days Study Plan to crack RRC/RRB Group D Level-1 CBT Exam

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Update: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB Group D 2020 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in different units of Indian Railways. Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held this year after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA). The RRB Group D 2020 recruitment process includes Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination.
So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 30 Days Study Plan for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam. Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam for creating a concrete study plan:
RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam Pattern
The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
|
Duration
|
25
|
1 hour 30 minutes
(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)
|
25
|
30
|
20
|
Total
|
100 Questions of 100 marks
Note:
- The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.
- Each question will be of one mark each.
- The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
- There will be negative marking and 1/3 markshall be deducted for each wrong answer.
- The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.
30 Days Study Plan for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam
After going through the above-mentioned exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For creating a study plan, you need to analyze the topics covered in all the four sections of RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam:
|
30 Days Study Plan for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam
|
30 Days
|
Subjects for RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam
|
(25 Marks)
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
(30 Marks)
|
(25 Marks)
|
(20 Marks)
|
Day 1
|
Percentage
|
Analogy and Classification
|
Physics - Important inventions and their inventor
|
History of India and Current Affairs
|
Day 2
|
Number System
|
Alphabetical and Number Series
|
Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses
|
Indian Geography and Current Affairs
|
Day 3
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations
|
Biology - Important and Interesting facts about human body parts
|
Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs
|
Day 4
|
Time, Speed and Distance
|
Syllogism and Venn Diagram
|
Life Science
|
Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs
|
Day 5
|
Practice RRB Group D Previous Year Papers
|
Day 6
|
Time and Work, Mixture & Alligation
|
Blood Relationship
|
Chemistry -
Chemical Change and Physical Change
|
Indian Economy and Current Affairs
|
Day 7
|
Average, Problems based on Ages
|
Seating Arrangements
|
Biology - Important Inventions and their inventor
|
Sports
|
Day 8
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Direction Sense
|
Life Science
|
General Scientific and Technological Developments
|
Day 9
|
Simple and Compound Interest
|
Ranking
|
Physics - Unit Measurement Motion, Sound
|
History of India and Current Affairs
|
Day 10
|
Practice RRB Group D Previous Year Papers
|
Day 11
|
Profit and Loss, Discount
|
Calendar & Clock
|
Biology - Nutrition in Animals and Plants
|
Environmental issues concerning India and the World
|
Day 12
|
Algebra
|
Statement and Conclusions
|
Life Science
|
Awards and Appointments
|
Day 13
|
Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF
|
Statement – Arguments and Assumptions
|
Physics - Light,
Wave
|
Indian Geography and Current Affairs
|
Day 14
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy)
|
Chemistry - Properties of Gases
|
National and International Current Affairs
|
Day 15
|
Practice RRB Group D Previous Year Papers
|
Day 16
|
Geometry
|
Syllogism and Venn Diagram
|
Life Science
|
History of India and Current Affairs
|
Day 17
|
Mensuration
|
Analogy and Classification
|
Physics - Motion, Sound
|
Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs
|
Day 18
|
Elementary Statistics
|
Alphabetical and Number Series
|
Chemistry - Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.
|
Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs
|
Day 19
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Seating Arrangements
|
Biology - Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa
|
Books Author Names
|
Day 20
|
Practice RRB Group D Previous Year Papers
|
Day 21
|
Percentage
|
Blood Relationship
|
Physics - Energy
|
Indian Economy and Current Affairs
|
Day 22
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Seating Arrangements
|
Chemistry - Surface Chemistry, SI Units
|
Indian Geography and Current Affairs
|
Day 23
|
Average
|
Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations
|
Biology - Viruses and Protozoa
|
Sports
|
Day 24
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Non-verbal Reasoning
|
Life Science
|
National and International Current Affairs
|
Day 25
|
Day 26
|
Algebra
|
Direction Sense and Ranking
|
Physics - Electricity
|
History of India and Current Affairs
|
Day 27
|
Profit and Loss, Discount
|
Statement – Arguments, Assumptions, Conclusions
|
Chemistry - Chemistry in Everyday life
|
Indian Economy and Current Affairs
|
Day 28
|
Time, Speed and Distance
|
Syllogism and Venn Diagram
|
Biology - Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment
|
Indian Geography and Current Affairs
|
Day 29
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)
|
Alphabetical and Number Series
|
Life Science
|
Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs
|
Day 30
|
The above 30 Days Study Plan will definitely help you in achieving high score and cracking RRB Group D 2020 CBT Exam. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategy to ace this exam.
Also, do not forget to practice previous year question papers while following your daily time table. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the RRB Group D 2020 Exam.
