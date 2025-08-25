Naval Dockyard Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online for 286 Posts at applicationportal.in

ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Naval Dockyard Mumbai Apprentice Recruitment 2025:  Naval Dockyard has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades.  Under the recruitment drive, a total of 286 vacancies are to be filled through from ITI qualified/ fresher candidates. Check eligibility, educational qualification and others. 

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2025 Notification: Naval Dockyard has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades. A total of 286 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive from ITI qualified/ fresher candidates (Male/Female) in various designated trades. Candidates having certain educational qualifications with additional eligibility including ITI Trades, Non ITI Trade Crane Operator (OSI) and Non ITI Trade (Rigger)as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
The online application will be opened from the third day (1000 hrs) of publication of notification in Employment News and will remain open till 21 days after date of publication in Employment News (upto 2350 hrs).

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification pdf for various Apprentice posts is available at the official website. However you can download the same directly through the link given below-

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2025 Online Application Link Click Here

Naval Dockyard Mumbai 2025 Eligibility 

Candidates should have posts wise eligibility and educational qualification as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the details eligibility as given in the notification before applying for these posts-

ITI Trades ITI (NCVT/SCVT)
Non ITI Trade {(Crane Operator (OSI)} Std X
Non ITI Trade (Rigger) Std VIII

Written exam Pattern 

Candidates will have to apper in the written exam under selection process for these posts. The Written exam will be held for total 100 Marks and exam will be OMR based. The exam will comprise of Multiple Choice Questions having General Science35 Marks, Mathematics – 35 Marks, General Awareness – 30 Marks.

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Duration of the written exam will be 02 hours.

Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2025 Overview 

Below are the details of the highlights of the recruitment drive-

Organization Name 

Naval Dockyard Mumbai 

Post Name

Apprentice 

Number of Posts

286

Last date of Online Application

21 days after date of publication in Employment News

Application mode

Online

Job Type

Govt Job

Online Application Link

https://applicationportal.in/

How to Apply For Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2025?

Candidates can commence registering in the portal after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Register online for creating Login ID & Password
Step 2: Login using the Login ID and Password generated in Step 1
Step 3: Fill in the detailed Application Form
Step 4: Upload all the required documents including photo and signature
Step 5: Preview/Print Application
Step 6: Submit the Application

