India Post Replaces Registered Letters with a Faster, Digital 'Registered Speed Post' Service

By Vidhee Tripathi
Aug 25, 2025, 18:21 IST

India Post is modernizing its services by replacing the traditional registered letter with 'registered speed post.' Discover how this new service will use air transport and digital technology for faster, more reliable delivery of legal and official documents.

To keep up with the digital era, India's postal office is subtly reimagining one of its most recognizable offerings. A quicker, sleeker alternative is replacing the registered letter, that stoic envelope with enormous legal weight. Beginning on October 1, registered post will be rebranded as "registered speed post," a service that promises the benefits of contemporary logistics, such as air transportation and mobile-enabled delivery, in addition to the solemnity of legal recognition.

End of the Registered Letter Era

The shift signifies the end of a period. The traditional registered letter, which is a requirement for court summonses, divorce petitions, and legal notices, may soon become a part of ancient history. It will be replaced with a new type of speed post that is different from the standard one that consumers have been using for a long time.

Reason Behind the Change

The Department of Posts provided an explanation for its decision in a notification dated August 18. The department has made an effort to streamline the range of postal services and goods it provides. 

The notification stated, "As part of this exercise, keeping in mind necessary legal requirements with respect to delivery of summons, notices, and other statutory documents, it is hereby notified that, under the revised framework, Registration, a value-added service, will now be available within the country."

What Will Replace Registered Letters

A registered speed post will now be used to deliver legal notices, court summonses, eviction warnings, and other statutory communications that previously required registered letters under the new system.

Key Features of the New Service

According to postal officials, the improved service would keep important elements including:

  • Delivery to the addressee only

  • Attempts to reach the recipient for up to seven days if they are not available

  • Permission for postmen to leave official messages if delivery fails

Letters will now be delivered by Air

The new category will use air travel and technology to deliver goods more quickly and reliably.

  • The Postman Mobile Application (PMA) is currently installed on cellphones used by more than 1.8 lakh postal workers to record delivery efforts, give alerts, and leave digital updates.

  • Another 21,000 personal gadgets are being used under the BYOD (bring your own device) policy.

Currently, surface transportation is used for registered letters, which slows down delivery. The new service will be using air transportation in order to cut down on transit time and guarantee much faster delivery.

Future Details to Come

Detailed conditions, prices, and operational instructions for the registered speed post service will be released soon.

The transition signals the end of an era for the registered letter, a service historically linked to accountability and legal legitimacy, according to India Post, which continues to be an essential tool for official communication.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

