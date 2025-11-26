Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2025: Check Notification PDF, and Eligibility

By Mohd Salman
Nov 26, 2025, 16:15 IST

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2025 has released 600 vacancies in the Finance Department. The detailed notification PDF was released on November 24, 2025, with online applications starting on December 8, 2025. Direct link to download the detailed notification pdf.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2025 Notification on its official website, jkssb.nic.in, to recruit eligible candidates for 600 vacant positions. The JKSSB Accounts Assistant Notification 2025 has been released on November 24, 2025, and the online application process will start on December 8, 2025.
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of JKSSB must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university, and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 40 years.

JKSSB has released the notification for Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 600 vacancies. The shortlisted candidates will be posted in the Finance Department. The distribution of vacancies will be done category-wise. A direct link to download the detailed notification PDF is provided here.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the JKSSB Account Assistant position must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the JKSSC Accounts Assistant Notification 2025.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Notification 2025

PDF Download

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Eligibility Criteria

Candidates going to apply for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Eligibility Criteria must read all the eligibility criteria. Check the details below
Educational Qualification: Graduation in any stream from any recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks for open merit and 45% marks for reserved categories. However, candidates having a postgraduate degree with 50% marks or holding a PhD degree shall also be eligible for selection.
Age Limit:The age of the candidate must be between 18 and 40 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.

