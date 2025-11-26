JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2025: Check Notification PDF, and Eligibility

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2025 Notification on its official website, jkssb.nic.in, to recruit eligible candidates for 600 vacant positions. The JKSSB Accounts Assistant Notification 2025 has been released on November 24, 2025, and the online application process will start on December 8, 2025.

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of JKSSB must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university, and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 40 years.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2025

JKSSB has released the notification for Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 600 vacancies. The shortlisted candidates will be posted in the Finance Department. The distribution of vacancies will be done category-wise. A direct link to download the detailed notification PDF is provided here.