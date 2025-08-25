Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Check the New Ticket Prices; Minimum Fare Increased by…

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) declared that ticket prices will be raised from Monday, August 25, traveling in the Delhi Metro will become more expensive in the future. DMRC has raised ticket costs for the first time in eight years, most recently in 2017.
Delhi Metro Increases Metro Fare
In response to a social media user's inquiry about ticket prices, DMRC said that all lines would see a small price increase of Rs 1 to Rs 4.
DMRC stated on X (previously Twitter) that "this is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025."
"The change would only be a small one, with rates going up by Rs 1 to Rs 4. The Airport Line would see a ticket hike of up to Rs 5."
Delhi Metro Ticket Price Revised
The new fare slabs are going to be as follows: Rs 11 for 0–2 km, Rs 21 for 2–5 km, Rs 32 for 5–12 km, Rs 43 for 12–21 km, Rs 54 for 21–32 km, and Rs 64 for more than 32 km.
Additionally, DMRC has revealed various pricing slabs for national holidays and Sundays. 0–2 km will cost Rs 11; 2–5 km, Rs 21; 5–12 km, Rs 32; 12–21 km, Rs 43; 21–32 km, and more than 32 km would cost Rs 54.
|
Distance (in KMs)
|
FARE
|
Time Limit (in Mins.)
|
Monday to Saturday
|
Sunday & National Holidays
|
0-2
|
Rs 11/-
|
Rs 11/-
|
65
|
2-5
|
Rs 21/-
|
Rs. 11/-
|
5-12
|
Rs 32/-
|
Rs 21/-
|
12-21
|
Rs. 43/-
|
Rs. 32/-
|
100
|
21-32
|
Rs 54/-
|
Rs 43/-
|
180
|
More than 32
|
Rs 64/-
|
Rs 54/-
The Delhi Metro has changed its ticket prices for the first time since 2017. The new prices, which took effect on Sunday, have increased the lowest fare from ₹10 to ₹20 and the highest from ₹60 to ₹80.
Delhi Metro Commuters will have to Pay More
Even though the DMRC maintains that reductions and off-peak concessions will continue to offer some respite, the new tariffs, which are scheduled to take effect on Monday, will now impact the thousands of daily commuters throughout Delhi-NCR.
