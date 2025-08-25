Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Check the New Ticket Prices; Minimum Fare Increased by…

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) declared that ticket prices will be raised from Monday, August 25, traveling in the Delhi Metro will become more expensive in the future. DMRC has raised ticket costs for the first time in eight years, most recently in 2017.

Delhi Metro Increases Metro Fare

In response to a social media user's inquiry about ticket prices, DMRC said that all lines would see a small price increase of Rs 1 to Rs 4.

DMRC stated on X (previously Twitter) that "this is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025."

"The change would only be a small one, with rates going up by Rs 1 to Rs 4. The Airport Line would see a ticket hike of up to Rs 5."

