First Hyperloop Rail Soon to be Running in India; Check the Route

Some regions of India will be among the first in the world to have a working hyperloop rail system.
The Maharashtra state government has reached a deal with TuTr Hyperloop, a startup at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, to create a hyperloop system based on linear induction motors (LIMs) that will link the proposed Vadhavan Port in Palghar district with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai.
What is Hyperloop Rail Technology?
The Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation through a vacuum to move people and goods at record-breaking speeds of up to 700 miles per hour.
Transport tubes may travel at extremely high speeds because of the vacuum, which eliminates air resistance on the front of the vehicle. India is among the few countries where the technology has been tried. The establishment of a test site in Italy would represent a significant advancement for the idea in Europe.
How will this Technology Help?
With Vadhavan Port expected to handle up to 250 million tons a year and JNPT handling over half of India's containerized cargo, the project sought to alleviate long-standing logistics bottlenecks by accelerating cargo transportation between two major port projects.
At the signing ceremony, the Maharashtra government announced ten agreements totaling 428.92 billion Indian rupees ($4.9 billion), including the memorandum of understanding with TuTr Hyperloop. The deals are expected to create 25,892 employment.
Hyperloop Rail Technology in India
According to a Ministry of Railways press release, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or IIT Madras, had already constructed a 422-meter operational hyperloop test track on its campus and had received government assistance as the institute and its incubated startups advanced prototype work.
Hyperloop Rail Future in India
With the technology aiming for high speeds of exceeding 700 miles per hour, as reported by some sites, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways have expressed plans to finance further development and to pursue a commercial 24-mile line following initial prototype awards.
With a focus on freight and logistics efficiency between JNPT and Vadhavan, the proposed hyperloop link reflects state aspirations to lessen rail and road congestion that hinders container transit at key ports.
