First Hyperloop Rail Soon to be Running in India; Check the Route

Some regions of India will be among the first in the world to have a working hyperloop rail system.

The Maharashtra state government has reached a deal with TuTr Hyperloop, a startup at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, to create a hyperloop system based on linear induction motors (LIMs) that will link the proposed Vadhavan Port in Palghar district with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai.

What is Hyperloop Rail Technology?

The Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation through a vacuum to move people and goods at record-breaking speeds of up to 700 miles per hour.

Transport tubes may travel at extremely high speeds because of the vacuum, which eliminates air resistance on the front of the vehicle. India is among the few countries where the technology has been tried. The establishment of a test site in Italy would represent a significant advancement for the idea in Europe.