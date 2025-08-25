ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 Released for 1075 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees and Apply Online at shs.bihar.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Aug 25, 2025, 18:06 IST

SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 is out for 1075 vacancies under NHM. Eligible candidates with DMLT, BMLT, or M.Sc./B.Sc. qualifications can apply online between September 1 and 15, 2025 at shs.bihar.gov.in. Direct link to download the official notification PDF here.

SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has released the SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025, for 1075 vacancies across Laboratory Technician and Senior Laboratory Technician posts. The SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 has been released under the National Health Mission (NHM) and candidates can apply online between September 1 and September 15, 2025 after visiting the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates interested in applying for the SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 must have completed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology for Laboratory Technician posts and an M.Sc. for Senior Laboratory Technician, and the age of candidates must be atleast 21 years.

The SHS has officially released the SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 for 1075 vacancies, and the candidates who have completed DMLT, BMLT, or M.Sc./B.Sc. in Microbiology, Biochemistry, or Biotechnology (with relevant experience for senior posts) are eligible to apply. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance on Computer Based Test.

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of SHSC Bihar Technician Vacancy 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information about required eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 PDF.

SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 Overview

The SHS Bihar Technician Recruitment 2025 has been released by the State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) to fill 1075 vacancies for Laboratory Technician and Senior Laboratory Technician posts under the National Health Mission (NHM). The online application window will be open between September 1 and September 15, 2025. Check the table below for SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

State Health Society Bihar (SHSB)

Notification Number

Advt. No. 09/2025

Post Names

Laboratory Technician & Senior Lab Technician

Total Vacancies

1075

Application Start Date

September 1, 2025

Last Date to Apply

September 15, 2025

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Salary Range

₹15,000 – ₹24,000 per month

Official Website

shs.bihar.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria for SHS Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy 2025

Before applying for the SHS Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy 2025 candidates must read the all the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for the SHS Bihar Lab Technician Eligibility Criteria 2025.
Laboratory Technician

  • 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
  • Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or Bachelor’s in Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT) from a recognized institution

Senior Laboratory Technician

  • M.Sc. in Microbiology, Biochemistry, or Biotechnology (with or without DMLT) and 2 years of experience in TB lab tests

OR

  • B.Sc. in Life Sciences with DMLT and 3 years of experience in TB diagnostics

Age limit
The minimum age for all candidates must be 21 years as of April 1, 2025. However, the maximum age limit varies by category:

  • UR/EWS (Male): 37 years
  • UR/EWS (Female): 40 years
  • BC/EBC (Male & Female): 40 years
  • SC/ST (Male & Female): 42 years

SHS Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy 2025

The State Health Society Bihar has released 1075 vacancies for Lab Technician Posts. Check the table below for the SHS Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy 2025.

Name of Post

Number of Vacancy

Senior Laboratory Technician

7

Laboratory Technician

1068

Total

1075

SHS Bihar Lab Technician Notification 2025: Application Fees

Interested candidates must pay the online application fees as per their category. Check the list below for category wise application fees

Category

Fee (Rs)

General/BC/EBC/EWS

500

SC/ST (Bihar Domicile)

125

Female (Bihar Domicile)

125

Divyang (40%+ disability)

125

Candidates from Other States

500

