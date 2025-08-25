SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 Released for 1075 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees and Apply Online at shs.bihar.gov.in

SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has released the SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025, for 1075 vacancies across Laboratory Technician and Senior Laboratory Technician posts. The SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 has been released under the National Health Mission (NHM) and candidates can apply online between September 1 and September 15, 2025 after visiting the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates interested in applying for the SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 must have completed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology for Laboratory Technician posts and an M.Sc. for Senior Laboratory Technician, and the age of candidates must be atleast 21 years. SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 OUT The SHS has officially released the SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 for 1075 vacancies, and the candidates who have completed DMLT, BMLT, or M.Sc./B.Sc. in Microbiology, Biochemistry, or Biotechnology (with relevant experience for senior posts) are eligible to apply. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance on Computer Based Test.

SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 PDF Download Link Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of SHSC Bihar Technician Vacancy 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information about required eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 PDF. SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 PDF Download SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 Overview The SHS Bihar Technician Recruitment 2025 has been released by the State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) to fill 1075 vacancies for Laboratory Technician and Senior Laboratory Technician posts under the National Health Mission (NHM). The online application window will be open between September 1 and September 15, 2025. Check the table below for SHS Bihar Technician Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars Details Conducting Body State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) Notification Number Advt. No. 09/2025 Post Names Laboratory Technician & Senior Lab Technician Total Vacancies 1075 Application Start Date September 1, 2025 Last Date to Apply September 15, 2025 Selection Process Computer-Based Test (CBT) Salary Range ₹15,000 – ₹24,000 per month Official Website shs.bihar.gov.in Eligibility Criteria for SHS Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy 2025 Before applying for the SHS Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy 2025 candidates must read the all the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for the SHS Bihar Lab Technician Eligibility Criteria 2025.

Laboratory Technician 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or Bachelor’s in Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT) from a recognized institution

Senior Laboratory Technician M.Sc. in Microbiology, Biochemistry, or Biotechnology (with or without DMLT) and 2 years of experience in TB lab tests OR B.Sc. in Life Sciences with DMLT and 3 years of experience in TB diagnostics Age limit

The minimum age for all candidates must be 21 years as of April 1, 2025. However, the maximum age limit varies by category: UR/EWS (Male): 37 years

UR/EWS (Female): 40 years

BC/EBC (Male & Female): 40 years

SC/ST (Male & Female): 42 years SHS Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy 2025 The State Health Society Bihar has released 1075 vacancies for Lab Technician Posts. Check the table below for the SHS Bihar Lab Technician Vacancy 2025. Name of Post Number of Vacancy Senior Laboratory Technician 7 Laboratory Technician 1068 Total 1075 SHS Bihar Lab Technician Notification 2025: Application Fees