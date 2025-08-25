National Awards to Teachers 2025: President Droupadi Murmu to Felicitate 45 Educators on Teacher's Day

The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy has announced the 45 teachers who will receive the National Teachers' Awards in 2025. President Droupadi Murmu will present these awards on September 5, which is Teachers' Day. Among the selected teachers, three are from Maharashtra and three from Bihar. Additionally, two teachers each were chosen from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. This year, five school teachers from the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) program are also on the list.

Each award recipient will receive a certificate, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal. The education ministry has arranged for the shortlisted teachers to stay at Hotel 'The Ashok' in New Delhi from September 3 to September 6, 2025. A meeting for the teachers will be held at the hotel on September 3 at 5 PM.