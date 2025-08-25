National Awards to Teachers 2025: President Droupadi Murmu to Felicitate 45 Educators on Teacher's Day

The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy has announced the 45 teachers who will receive the National Teachers' Awards in 2025. President Droupadi Murmu will present these awards on September 5, which is Teachers' Day. Among the selected teachers, three are from Maharashtra and three from Bihar. Additionally, two teachers each were chosen from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. This year, five school teachers from the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) program are also on the list.
Each award recipient will receive a certificate, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal. The education ministry has arranged for the shortlisted teachers to stay at Hotel 'The Ashok' in New Delhi from September 3 to September 6, 2025. A meeting for the teachers will be held at the hotel on September 3 at 5 PM.
National Awards to Teachers 2025: List of awardees
Here’s the complete list of awardees for the NAT 2025.
|
S No
|
Name
|
School Address
|
State/UT/Organisation
|
1
|
Sunita
|
PM SHRI GGSSS, Sonepat Murthal Add (3490), Sonipat, Haryana-126116
|
Haryana
|
2
|
Shashi Paul
|
Govt Model Centre, Primary Shamror School, Solan, Himachal Pradesh-173223
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
3
|
Narinder Singh
|
Government Primary School Jandiali, Ludhiana, Punjab-141112
|
Punjab
|
4
|
Awadhesh Kumar Jha
|
Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Sector-8 Rohini, North West Delhi, Delhi-110085
|
Delhi
|
5
|
Manjubala
|
GPS Chyurani, Champawat, Uttarakhand-262527
|
Uttarakhand
|
6
|
Parveen Kumari
|
Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh-160020
|
Chandigarh
|
7
|
Neelam Yadav
|
Tapukada, Khairthal-Tijara, Rajasthan-301707
|
Rajasthan
|
8
|
Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai
|
GUPS Bhensroad, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu-396210
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|
9
|
Vilas Ramnath Satarkar
|
Dr. K.B. Hedgewar High School, Cujira Bambolim, North Goa, Goa-403202
|
Goa
|
10
|
Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya
|
Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya, Rajkot, Gujarat-360002
|
Gujarat
|
11
|
Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma
|
Primary School Vavdi, near Gandhipura Kheda, Gujarat-387560
|
Gujarat
|
12
|
Sheela Patel
|
PS Devran Tapriya Pathariya Damoh, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh-470672
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
13
|
Bherulal Osara
|
Govt EPES M.S Kheriya Susner, Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh-465447
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
14
|
Dr Pragya Singh
|
Govt Middle School Hanoda, Durg, Chhattisgarh-491001
|
Chhattisgarh
|
15
|
Kuldeep Gupta
|
Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir-181224
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
16
|
Ram Lal Singh Yadav
|
UPS Badawapur, Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh-221304
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
17
|
Madhurima Tiwari
|
PM SHRI Composite Vidyalaya Rani Karnawati, Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh-231001
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
18
|
Kumari Nidhi
|
Primary School Suhagi, Kishanganj, Bihar-855117
|
Bihar
|
19
|
Dilip Kumar
|
Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, Supaul, Bihar-852139
|
Bihar
|
20
|
Sonia Vikas Kapoor
|
Atomic Energy Central School No.2, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400094
|
Maharashtra (Atomic Energy Schools)
|
21
|
Kandhan Kumaresan
|
Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Aberdeen, South Andamans, A&N Islands-744101
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
22
|
Santosh Kumar Chaurasia
|
PM SHRI School, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Salora, Korba, Chhattisgarh-495445
|
Chhattisgarh (NVS)
|
23
|
Dr Pramod Kumar
|
Sainik School Nalanda, Nalanda, Bihar-803115
|
Bihar (Sainik School, MoD)
|
24
|
Tarun Kumar Dash
|
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Koraput, Odisha-784020
|
Odisha (KVS)
|
25
|
Basanta Kumar Rana
|
Govt NUPS Kondel, Malkangiri, Odisha-764043
|
Odisha
|
26
|
Tanusree Das
|
Kuchlachati Primary School, Medinipur West, West Bengal-721306
|
West Bengal
|
27
|
Nang Ekthani Mounglang
|
Govt Sec. School Pachin, Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh-791110
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
28
|
Peleno Petenilhu
|
John Govt. Higher Secondary School, Viswema, Kohima, Nagaland-797001
|
Nagaland
|
29
|
Koijam Machasana
|
Ghari Upper Primary School, Imphal West, Manipur-795140
|
Manipur
|
30
|
Karma Tempo Ethenpa
|
PM SHRI Mangan SSS, Mangan, Sikkim-737116
|
Sikkim
|
31
|
Dr. Heipor Uni Bang
|
K.B. Memorial Secondary School, Wapung, East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya-793160
|
Meghalaya
|
32
|
Bidisha Majumder
|
Hariananda English Medium H.S. School, Gomati, Tripura-799120
|
Tripura
|
33
|
Debajit Ghosh
|
Namsang TE Model School, Dibrugarh, Assam-786614
|
Assam
|
34
|
Shweta Sharma
|
Govt M.S Vivekanand, Deoghar, Jharkhand-814112
|
Jharkhand
|
35
|
Dr Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin
|
Zilla Parishad High School, Ardhapur, Nanded, Maharashtra-431704
|
Maharashtra
|
36
|
Dr Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale
|
Dayanand College of Arts, Latur, Maharashtra-413512
|
Maharashtra
|
37
|
Ibrahim S
|
Govt Junior Basic School, Moola Androth, Lakshadweep-682551
|
Lakshadweep
|
38
|
Madhurima Acharya
|
Delhi Public School Newtown, Kolkata, West Bengal-700156
|
West Bengal (CISCE)
|
39
|
Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi
|
Pandit Nehru MPL HS 17 Ward, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-531163
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
40
|
Maram Pavithra
|
ZPHS Penpahad, Suryapet, Telangana-508213
|
Telangana
|
41
|
Revathy Parameswaran
|
PS Senior Secondary School, Chennai, Tamil Nadu-600004
|
Tamil Nadu (CBSE)
|
42
|
Vijayalakshmi V
|
Bharathiyar Centenary Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu-642126
|
Tamil Nadu
|
43
|
Kishorkumar M S
|
Govt Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kallara, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala-695608
|
Kerala
|
44
|
Dr V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan
|
Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School, Puducherry-605009
|
Puducherry
|
45
|
Madhusudan K S
|
Govt Higher Primary School, Hinakal, Mysuru, Karnataka-570030
|
Karnataka
These 45 teachers, recognized with the National Teachers' Awards in 2025, represent the dedication and vital role educators play in shaping the future. Their commitment to inspiring young minds is celebrated annually, highlighting the profound impact of teaching on society.
