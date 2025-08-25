National Awards to Teachers 2025: President Droupadi Murmu to Felicitate 45 Educators on Teacher's Day

ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
On September 5, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu will give special awards to 45 school teachers. This event happens every year to thank teachers for their great work in education and for helping young people grow. Each teacher will get a certificate, cash prizes, and a silver medal. This shows how important teachers are in sharing knowledge and inspiring everyone.

National Awards to Teachers 2025: President Droupadi Murmu to Felicitate 45 Educators

The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy has announced the 45 teachers who will receive the National Teachers' Awards in 2025. President Droupadi Murmu will present these awards on September 5, which is Teachers' Day. Among the selected teachers, three are from Maharashtra and three from Bihar. Additionally, two teachers each were chosen from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. This year, five school teachers from the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) program are also on the list.

Each award recipient will receive a certificate, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal. The education ministry has arranged for the shortlisted teachers to stay at Hotel 'The Ashok' in New Delhi from September 3 to September 6, 2025. A meeting for the teachers will be held at the hotel on September 3 at 5 PM.

National Awards to Teachers 2025: List of awardees

Here’s the complete list of awardees for the NAT 2025.

S No

Name

School Address

State/UT/Organisation

1

Sunita

PM SHRI GGSSS, Sonepat Murthal Add (3490), Sonipat, Haryana-126116

Haryana

2

Shashi Paul

Govt Model Centre, Primary Shamror School, Solan, Himachal Pradesh-173223

Himachal Pradesh

3

Narinder Singh

Government Primary School Jandiali, Ludhiana, Punjab-141112

Punjab

4

Awadhesh Kumar Jha

Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Sector-8 Rohini, North West Delhi, Delhi-110085

Delhi

5

Manjubala

GPS Chyurani, Champawat, Uttarakhand-262527

Uttarakhand

6

Parveen Kumari

Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh-160020

Chandigarh

7

Neelam Yadav

Tapukada, Khairthal-Tijara, Rajasthan-301707

Rajasthan

8

Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai

GUPS Bhensroad, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu-396210

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

9

Vilas Ramnath Satarkar

Dr. K.B. Hedgewar High School, Cujira Bambolim, North Goa, Goa-403202

Goa

10

Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya

Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya, Rajkot, Gujarat-360002

Gujarat

11

Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma

Primary School Vavdi, near Gandhipura Kheda, Gujarat-387560

Gujarat

12

Sheela Patel

PS Devran Tapriya Pathariya Damoh, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh-470672

Madhya Pradesh

13

Bherulal Osara

Govt EPES M.S Kheriya Susner, Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh-465447

Madhya Pradesh

14

Dr Pragya Singh

Govt Middle School Hanoda, Durg, Chhattisgarh-491001

Chhattisgarh

15

Kuldeep Gupta

Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir-181224

Jammu & Kashmir

16

Ram Lal Singh Yadav

UPS Badawapur, Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh-221304

Uttar Pradesh

17

Madhurima Tiwari

PM SHRI Composite Vidyalaya Rani Karnawati, Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh-231001

Uttar Pradesh

18

Kumari Nidhi

Primary School Suhagi, Kishanganj, Bihar-855117

Bihar

19

Dilip Kumar

Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, Supaul, Bihar-852139

Bihar

20

Sonia Vikas Kapoor

Atomic Energy Central School No.2, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400094

Maharashtra (Atomic Energy Schools)

21

Kandhan Kumaresan

Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Aberdeen, South Andamans, A&N Islands-744101

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

22

Santosh Kumar Chaurasia

PM SHRI School, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Salora, Korba, Chhattisgarh-495445

Chhattisgarh (NVS)

23

Dr Pramod Kumar

Sainik School Nalanda, Nalanda, Bihar-803115

Bihar (Sainik School, MoD)

24

Tarun Kumar Dash

PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Koraput, Odisha-784020

Odisha (KVS)

25

Basanta Kumar Rana

Govt NUPS Kondel, Malkangiri, Odisha-764043

Odisha

26

Tanusree Das

Kuchlachati Primary School, Medinipur West, West Bengal-721306

West Bengal

27

Nang Ekthani Mounglang

Govt Sec. School Pachin, Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh-791110

Arunachal Pradesh

28

Peleno Petenilhu

John Govt. Higher Secondary School, Viswema, Kohima, Nagaland-797001

Nagaland

29

Koijam Machasana

Ghari Upper Primary School, Imphal West, Manipur-795140

Manipur

30

Karma Tempo Ethenpa

PM SHRI Mangan SSS, Mangan, Sikkim-737116

Sikkim

31

Dr. Heipor Uni Bang

K.B. Memorial Secondary School, Wapung, East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya-793160

Meghalaya

32

Bidisha Majumder

Hariananda English Medium H.S. School, Gomati, Tripura-799120

Tripura

33

Debajit Ghosh

Namsang TE Model School, Dibrugarh, Assam-786614

Assam

34

Shweta Sharma

Govt M.S Vivekanand, Deoghar, Jharkhand-814112

Jharkhand

35

Dr Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin

Zilla Parishad High School, Ardhapur, Nanded, Maharashtra-431704

Maharashtra

36

Dr Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale

Dayanand College of Arts, Latur, Maharashtra-413512

Maharashtra

37

Ibrahim S

Govt Junior Basic School, Moola Androth, Lakshadweep-682551

Lakshadweep

38

Madhurima Acharya

Delhi Public School Newtown, Kolkata, West Bengal-700156

West Bengal (CISCE)

39

Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi

Pandit Nehru MPL HS 17 Ward, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-531163

Andhra Pradesh

40

Maram Pavithra

ZPHS Penpahad, Suryapet, Telangana-508213

Telangana

41

Revathy Parameswaran

PS Senior Secondary School, Chennai, Tamil Nadu-600004

Tamil Nadu (CBSE)

42

Vijayalakshmi V

Bharathiyar Centenary Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu-642126

Tamil Nadu

43

Kishorkumar M S

Govt Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kallara, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala-695608

Kerala

44

Dr V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan

Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School, Puducherry-605009

Puducherry

45

Madhusudan K S

Govt Higher Primary School, Hinakal, Mysuru, Karnataka-570030

Karnataka

These 45 teachers, recognized with the National Teachers' Awards in 2025, represent the dedication and vital role educators play in shaping the future. Their commitment to inspiring young minds is celebrated annually, highlighting the profound impact of teaching on society.

