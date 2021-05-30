RRB Group D 2021 Exam Delayed: Check 5 Daily Routine Practices for Railways Job Aspirants to Crack Online Exam (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Delayed: Due to the COVID-19 surge across India, the release date of the exam schedule and admit cards of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam have been delayed. So, candidates have now more time to practice for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. Earlier, RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) was scheduled to be conducted between April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively for total 103769 Vacancies as per the official notification. As per the official data, more than 1 crore candidates applied for the various post under RRC/RRB Group D (Level-1) Category.

Since the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants, therefore, the candidates must focus on some important daily routine practices while preparing for the exam. RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment Process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. In this article, we have listed down the top 5 daily routine practices that will help you in cracking RRB Group D 2021 Online Exam (CBT). So, let’s have a look at those practices in detail:

1. Build and Follow a Study Plan

For cracking RRB Group D 2021 Online Exam students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan.

The important resources for creating a good study plan are the latest exam pattern and the detailed syllabus of the respective phase of the exam. Candidates are advised to follow a proper strategy and a timetable for all the three sections of the question paper which are General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. Remember, a good study plan should be tailored in such a way that will suit your daily routine. The objective of the study plan should be to make your practice a daily procedure. Try not to flood it with various activities as it will hamper your preparation strategy.

2. Practice Previous Year Question Papers & Mock Tests Online

Candidates must make a habit of Practicing Previous Year Paper and mock test every day to improve their speed and accuracy. Try to solve lots of previous year papers as there are many questions which are repeated from previous year exams. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam. Also try to take daily 2 to 3 Online Mock Tests which will help you in solving paper quickly online, as RRB Group D 2021 Exam (CBT 1 & 2) will be conducted online mode as a multiple-choice objective based exam. Be careful in choosing the right study material for the exam. Take the help of the Best Books only for RRB Group D 2021 preparation.

3. Read Daily to Increase Knowledge

Developing a daily reading can help you in many ways during the preparation of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam. It will help you in the preparation of the General Awareness (GA) & Current Affairs section of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam. Read Magazines & Newspapers and watch news channels to keep your General Awareness up to date.

4. Create and Revise your Notes

Instead of cramming, make notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise them frequently. Keep a notebook along with you to note down important points for all four sections. For example, make notes of shortcut methods and formulas for the Mathematics Section or make notes for important facts and dates for General Awareness & Current Affairs Section. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.

5. Practice Important Topics and Strengthen Your Weak Areas

Candidates must analyze the detailed syllabus of all the three sections which are General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning, and then start preparing the important topics first, i.e., most frequently asked topics in RRB Group D 2021 Exam. Prioritizing important topics will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner. After listing down the important topics, analyze your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure that you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests, and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes, and revising them on daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking RRB Group D 2021 Exam.