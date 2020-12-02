RRB NTPC 2020 & RRB Group D 2020 New Exam Dates Out: Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav Announced Fresh RRB Exam Schedule in a Press Conference held on 1st Dec 2020

RRB NTPC 2020 & RRB Group D 2020 New Exam Dates Out: Indian Railways Board Chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav, announced the fresh exam schedule for RRB NTPC, RRB Group D and RRB MI 2020 Exams in a Press Conference on Tuesday.

RRB Ongoing Recruitment Exam Name Number of Vacancies Number of Registered Candidates Computer Based Test (CBT) Dates 03/2019- RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) Exam 1663 1.03 Lakh 15th December to 18th December 2020 01/2019-RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 35208 1.26 Crore 28th December 2020 to end of March 2021 RRC 01/2019-RRB Group D Level-1 Exam 103769 1.15 Crore April 2021 to June 2021

The Chairman said that “computerized examinations will be held from December 15 to i8 for 1,663 posts of steno and teachers, while for 35,208 non-technical posts, examinations will start from December 28 and will be completed by March-end. Examinations will be conducted between April and June 2021 for recruitment to the track mentor and other technical posts (1,03,769 posts) in the safety category for which a massive two crore and 44 lakh applications have been received for a total of 1,40,640 posts”.

He also said “This year due to the Coronavirus situation, we are ensuring that the exam centre for the candidates are kept within their states and their travelling distance is less. We are working on it and we are trying to ensure that the candidates have to travel a very short distance. We are also planning to run special trains for candidates and we will see that all the COVID protocols are followed. Once this ( NTPC exam) is completed by the end of March, in the first week of April we will start the exams for Level 1 posts. 1.15 crore candidates have applied for these exams”.

Indian Railways had notified 3 types of vacancies. These were 35208 for NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks, etc), 1663 for Isolated & Ministerial Categories (Steno & Teachers, etc), and 103769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers, pointsman, etc). In all RRBs had notified a total of l.40 Lakh such vacancies for NTPC categories, Level-1 Posts, and isolated and miscellaneous categories. Against the above vacancies, RRBs had received more than 2.40 crore applications. The Computer Based Test (CBT for the above vacancies had to be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown which was imposed throughout the country. Let’s have a look at the Ongoing Indian Railways Recruitment Exams:

1. RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment

More than 1.26 crores candidates have applied for RRB NTPC 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc., in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

2. RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment

Railways have announced 103769 Vacancies for the recruitment of RRB Group D 2020 Posts. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be recruiting eligible candidates on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts under RRB Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D Level-1 Posts have been distributed into 16 RRB Zones and cover different posts like Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, etc.

3. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Recruitment

RRB MI 2020 Recruitment will be done by Railways for filling 1663 Vacancies under the Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories, like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT Teachers, etc., in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.