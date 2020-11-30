RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Railways Exam 15 Days Study Plan: CBT Between 15th to 23rd December (Tentative)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Railways Exam 15 Days Study Plan - CBT Between 15th-23rd December (Tentative): Get 15 Days Study Plan to clear RRB MI (Ministerial & Isolated Categories) 2020 CBT Exam which is going to be held Between 15th to 23rd December tentatively. 

Nov 30, 2020 10:41 IST
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Railways Exam 15 Days Study Plan: CBT Between 15th to 23rd December (Tentative)
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Railways Exam 15 Days Study Plan: CBT Between 15th to 23rd December (Tentative)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Railways Exam 15 Days Study Plan - CBT Between 15th-23rd December (Tentative): Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB MI 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 1663 Vacancies under Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Recruitment in various units of Indian Railways. Railways are in the process of appointing an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) and as per the official notification, Railways will conduct the Ministerial & Isolated Categories 2020 Exam between 15th December to 23rd December 2020 tentatively duly observing COVID-19 guidelines.

Check RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

The RRB MI 2020 recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination. So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 15 Days Study Plan for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam.

Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam for creating a concrete study plan:

RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

Professional Ability

50

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

General Awareness

15

General Intelligence & Reasoning

15

Mathematics

10

General Science

10

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Check RRB MI 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

Note:

  • The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.
  • Each question will be of one mark each.
  • The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post mentioned at Annexure-X to XX.
  • There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
  • Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus in Detail

The question paper for the Junior Stenographer (Hindi) &Junior Stenographer (English) will consist of two parts only. The subjects of the paper for CBT, No. of questions, the time allowed, and the maximum marks for each subject will be as follows:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts)

Part

Subject

No. of Questions / Questions (From-to)

Total Marks

Time Duration

I

General Awareness

50 (1 to 50)

100

90 Minutes

II

Hindi or English Language

50 (51 to 100)

100

Total

100

200

Note:

  • All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily.
  • There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects.
  • Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020: Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Job Profile

15 Days Study Plan for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam

After going through the above-mentioned exam pattern of the RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For creating a study plan, you need to analyse the topics covered in all five sections of the RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam:

15 Days Study Plan for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam (For all posts Except Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts)

15 Days

Subjects for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam

Note: For Professional Ability Section (50 Marks) candidates must refer Detailed Syllabus of all the RRB MI Posts

Mathematics (10 Marks)

General Intelligence & Reasoning

(15 Marks)

General Science

(10 Marks)

General Awareness

(15 Marks)

Day 1

Percentage

Analogy and Classification

Physics - Important inventions and their inventor

History of India and Current Affairs

Day 2

Number System

Alphabetical and Number Series

Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Day 3

Ratio and Proportion

Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations

Biology - Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs

Day 4

Time, Speed and Distance

Syllogism and Venn Diagram

Life Science

Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs

Day 5

Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam

Day 6

Time and Work, Mixture & Alligation

Blood Relationship

Chemistry -

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Indian Economy and Current Affairs

Day 7

Average, Problems based on Ages

Seating Arrangements

Biology - Important Inventions and their inventor

Sports

Day 8

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Direction Sense

Life Science

General Scientific and Technological Developments

Day 9

Simple and Compound Interest

Ranking

Physics - Unit Measurement Motion, Sound

Books Author Names

Day 10

Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam

Day 11

Profit and Loss, Discount

Calendar & Clock

Biology - Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Environmental issues concerning India and the World

Day 12

Algebra

Statement and Conclusions

Life Science

Awards and Appointments

Day 13

Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

Physics - Light,

Wave

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Day 14

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table)

Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy)

Chemistry - Properties of Gases

National and International Current Affairs

Day 15

Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam

For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts, Candidates must follow the different study plan

15 Days Study Plan for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts)

15 Days

Subjects for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam

General Awareness (100 Marks)

Hindi or English Language  (100 Marks)

Day 1

History of India and Current Affairs

Antonyms, Synonyms

Day 2

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

Fill in the Blanks

Day 3

Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs

One Word Substitution

Day 4

Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs

Correction in Sentences

Day 5

Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam

Day 6

Indian Economy and Current Affairs

Idioms & Phrases

Day 7

Sports

Basics of Computers and applications like Input & Output Devices, MS Office & Basic Applications

Day 8

General Scientific and Technological Developments

Reading Comprehension

Day 9

Books Author Names

Grammar

Day 10

Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam

Day 11

Environmental issues concerning India and the World

Sentence Improvement

Day 12

Awards and Appointments

Antonyms, Synonyms

Day 13

Indian Geography and Current Affairs

One Word Substitution

Day 14

National and International Current Affairs

Idioms & Phrases

Day 15

Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam

The above 15 Days Study Plan will definitely help you in achieving a high score and cracking RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategies to ace this exam.

Past Story: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Ministry of Railways Issued New Guidelines for Conducting RRB NTPC Exam in 2020

Also, do not forget to practice previous year question papers while following your daily time table. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

Also Read:

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

Check EWS Reservation for RRB MI 2020 Recruitment

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in MI 2020 Exam

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next