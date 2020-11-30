RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Railways Exam 15 Days Study Plan: CBT Between 15th to 23rd December (Tentative)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Railways Exam 15 Days Study Plan - CBT Between 15th-23rd December (Tentative): Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB MI 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 1663 Vacancies under Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories 2020 Recruitment in various units of Indian Railways. Railways are in the process of appointing an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) and as per the official notification, Railways will conduct the Ministerial & Isolated Categories 2020 Exam between 15th December to 23rd December 2020 tentatively duly observing COVID-19 guidelines.

Check RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

The RRB MI 2020 recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination. So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 15 Days Study Plan for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam.

Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam for creating a concrete study plan:

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Mathematics 10 General Science 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Check RRB MI 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

. Each question will be of one mark each .

. The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post mentioned at Annexure-X to XX.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

shall be deducted for each wrong answer. Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Check RRB MI 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus in Detail

The question paper for the Junior Stenographer (Hindi) &Junior Stenographer (English) will consist of two parts only. The subjects of the paper for CBT, No. of questions, the time allowed, and the maximum marks for each subject will be as follows:

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) Part Subject No. of Questions / Questions (From-to) Total Marks Time Duration I General Awareness 50 (1 to 50) 100 90 Minutes II Hindi or English Language 50 (51 to 100) 100 Total 100 200

Note:

All the candidates will have to attempt Part I & II (both the subjects) compulsorily.

There shall be a single composite paper for both the subjects.

Candidates will be required to qualify in each of the two subjects separately.

RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2020: Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Job Profile

15 Days Study Plan for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam

After going through the above-mentioned exam pattern of the RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For creating a study plan, you need to analyse the topics covered in all five sections of the RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam:

15 Days Study Plan for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam (For all posts Except Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) 15 Days Subjects for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam Note: For Professional Ability Section (50 Marks) candidates must refer Detailed Syllabus of all the RRB MI Posts Mathematics (10 Marks) General Intelligence & Reasoning (15 Marks) General Science (10 Marks) General Awareness (15 Marks) Day 1 Percentage Analogy and Classification Physics - Important inventions and their inventor History of India and Current Affairs Day 2 Number System Alphabetical and Number Series Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses Indian Geography and Current Affairs Day 3 Ratio and Proportion Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations Biology - Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs Day 4 Time, Speed and Distance Syllogism and Venn Diagram Life Science Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs Day 5 Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Day 6 Time and Work, Mixture & Alligation Blood Relationship Chemistry - Chemical Change and Physical Change Indian Economy and Current Affairs Day 7 Average, Problems based on Ages Seating Arrangements Biology - Important Inventions and their inventor Sports Day 8 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Direction Sense Life Science General Scientific and Technological Developments Day 9 Simple and Compound Interest Ranking Physics - Unit Measurement Motion, Sound Books Author Names Day 10 Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Day 11 Profit and Loss, Discount Calendar & Clock Biology - Nutrition in Animals and Plants Environmental issues concerning India and the World Day 12 Algebra Statement and Conclusions Life Science Awards and Appointments Day 13 Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF Statement – Arguments and Assumptions Physics - Light, Wave Indian Geography and Current Affairs Day 14 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) Non-verbal Reasoning (Series, Analogy) Chemistry - Properties of Gases National and International Current Affairs Day 15 Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam

For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts, Candidates must follow the different study plan

15 Days Study Plan for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts) 15 Days Subjects for RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam General Awareness (100 Marks) Hindi or English Language (100 Marks) Day 1 History of India and Current Affairs Antonyms, Synonyms Day 2 Indian Geography and Current Affairs Fill in the Blanks Day 3 Indian Freedom Struggle and Current Affairs One Word Substitution Day 4 Indian Polity & Constitution and Current Affairs Correction in Sentences Day 5 Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Day 6 Indian Economy and Current Affairs Idioms & Phrases Day 7 Sports Basics of Computers and applications like Input & Output Devices, MS Office & Basic Applications Day 8 General Scientific and Technological Developments Reading Comprehension Day 9 Books Author Names Grammar Day 10 Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Day 11 Environmental issues concerning India and the World Sentence Improvement Day 12 Awards and Appointments Antonyms, Synonyms Day 13 Indian Geography and Current Affairs One Word Substitution Day 14 National and International Current Affairs Idioms & Phrases Day 15 Download & Practice Previous Year Papers of RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam

The above 15 Days Study Plan will definitely help you in achieving a high score and cracking RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategies to ace this exam.

Past Story: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Ministry of Railways Issued New Guidelines for Conducting RRB NTPC Exam in 2020

Also, do not forget to practice previous year question papers while following your daily time table. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

Also Read:

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

Check EWS Reservation for RRB MI 2020 Recruitment

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in MI 2020 Exam