GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Steps and Guidelines to Upload Photo and Signature at GOASP Portal

GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Registration for GATE 2026 is now officially open at IIT Guwahati, as of today, August 28, 2025. The official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, is where prospective candidates can submit their applications. The application form can be accessed by first creating a GOAPS account and then logging in. The last day to register without incurring a late fee is September 28, 2025.
There is a final chance for anyone who misses this first deadline to submit their application by October 9, 2025, but there will be a late charge. Indian citizens must pay a regular registration fee of Rs 1000. There is an additional charge of Rs 2000 for foreign applicants. It is recommended that applicants finish the registration process well in advance of the deadline in order to prevent any last-minute issues.
Gate 2025 Application: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the table given below that has mentioned the key highlights related to the GATE 2025 Application:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
|
Application Mode
|
Online, via the GOAPS portal
|
Total Test Papers
|
30
|
Eligibility
|
A candidate must be in their 3rd year or higher of an undergraduate degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, or have already completed such a degree.
|
Application Dates
|
Started: August 28, 2024<br>Closed (without late fee): October 3, 2024<br>Closed (with late fee): October 11, 2024
|
Exam Dates
|
February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025
|
Result Date
|
March 19, 2025
Steps To Upload The Photo For The GATE 2026 Application
The following guidelines are available for candidates to review and follow when uploading their photo and signature. Incorrect signatures or photos uploaded will result in the GATE application form 2026 being rejected.
-
Upload a passport-sized, high-quality, colored photo of the candidate with 60–70% of their face visible. The passport photo should measure 3.5 cm in width by 4.5 cm in height.
-
There should be no other people or items in the picture, and the background should be white.
-
The photo should only be in JPEG or JPG format.
-
Avoid taking the picture while wearing headgear, caps, or goggles. It is acceptable to use standard eyeglasses for vision correction in the picture.
-
It is best to take the picture with your face facing the camera.
-
Except in cases of religious observance, avoid taking pictures while wearing a head covering.
GATE 2026 Application: Steps to Upload Signature
Candidates can check the steps given below to upload the signature for GATE 2026 Application:
-
The signature should only be uploaded in JPEG or JPG format. Ideally, the signature's width and height should be 1:R, with R ranging from 2.75 to 3.75.
-
Signing should only be done in dark blue or black.
-
The ideal file size is between 3 KB and 1 MB.
-
Pixel resolution requirements must be 250X80 pixels for the lowest and 580X180 pixels for the maximum.
-
The candidate will be disqualified if their signature does not match the one on file at the time of the exam.
