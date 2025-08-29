GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Steps and Guidelines to Upload Photo and Signature at GOASP Portal

GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Registration for GATE 2026 is now officially open at IIT Guwahati, as of today, August 28, 2025. The official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, is where prospective candidates can submit their applications. The application form can be accessed by first creating a GOAPS account and then logging in. The last day to register without incurring a late fee is September 28, 2025.

There is a final chance for anyone who misses this first deadline to submit their application by October 9, 2025, but there will be a late charge. Indian citizens must pay a regular registration fee of Rs 1000. There is an additional charge of Rs 2000 for foreign applicants. It is recommended that applicants finish the registration process well in advance of the deadline in order to prevent any last-minute issues.