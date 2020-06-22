RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Update: New Rules Issued by Railways for conducting RRB NTPC Exam Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Update: Ministry of Railways has issued new guidelines to be followed by Railway Recruitment Board for conducting RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. In a recent Press Release, Ministry of Railways stated that due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the exam conducting process got interrupted. However, Indian Railways is going to expedite the recruitment process as situation eases out. It also stated that the Indian Railways have concluded Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians Recruitment recently.

It has been assured that Indian Railways is formulating a viable strategy to conduct massive examination of 1.26 crore applicants and scheduling of all the processes etc while observing all norms in Covid-19 scenario.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: New Rules Issued by Railways for conducting CBT Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

As per the official Notification, Ministry of Railways stated that “In the present circumstances, new kind of challenges need to be surmounted which were previously unexpected due to COVID pandemic”. To overcome these challenges, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to follow the below norms while conducting RRB NTPC 2020 Exam across the country:

1. Wearing Face Masks

Candidates may have to wear face masks at the Examination Centre. However, this poses a challenge of tackling impersonation for Indian Railways.

2. Social Distancing at Examination Centre

As mass gathering at exam centres might occur, number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre may have to be cutdown to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of 1.26 crore candidates.

3. Sanitization of Exam Centres after Each Shift

To prevent Coronavirus spread, the examination centres may have to be sanitized after the end of Each Shift of Computer Based Test (CBT).

Railways have till now not officially announced the exam dates and admit card release dates of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. However, a Senior Railway Official said that once the Exam conducting Agency (ECA) gets appointed and selection process gets over through tenders and bids only then the recruitment examination for RRB NTPC might be conducted by the end of this year 2020.

In 2019, more than 1.26 crore candidates applied for the RRB NTPC Exam. Railways will conduct the online exam or Computer Based Test (CBT) for for 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc.

Conducting online Exam for more than 1.26 crore candidates across India while keeping the safety of the candidates will be a major challenge for the Indian Railways & Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). Exam Centres and Dates must be allocated keeping in mind COVID-19 Safety guidelines including travelling to exam centres and social distancing during exam.

