KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
SSC Re-Conducts SSC Selection Post Phase 13 2025 Exam for 59,500 Candidates Today After Tech Failures, Check Details

By Meenu Solanki
Aug 29, 2025, 14:10 IST

SSC Selection Post Re-Exam has been conducted today for 59500 candidates. Learn what necessary measures were taken by the commission to ensure transparency and fair conduct of the upcoming SSC exams.

SSC Selection Post Re-Exam
The Staff Selection Commission has re-conducted the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam today, August 29. This exam was conducted for 59500 candidates who were affected by technical glitches and administrative issues in the earlier attempt. The re-exam was held in three shifts to ensure the smooth participation of all candidates.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam was conducted from July 24 to August 2 to fill 2423 vacancies. However, due to technical issues, around 59,500 candidates were unable to attempt the exam properly. This led to protests at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and a review of the exam logs by the Commission. Subsequently, SSC scheduled SSC Phase 13 re-exam for August 29. The exam city intimation slips were released on August 22, followed by the issue of admit cards on August 26.

Impact on SSC CGL 2025 and Other Exams

Due to the technical issues and system changes, the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2025 has been postponed to the first week of September 2025. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 28. This ensures ample time for making the necessary administrative adjustments and IT integration.

Change in Exam Agency and content responsibility

Until June 2025, SSC exams were conducted by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). From July 2025, the responsibility shifted to Eduquity Career Technologies through an open tender.

Security and System Upgraded

To strengthen the examination system, SSC has joined hands with CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) and launched several new reforms,  such as:

  1. Aadhaar-based authentication for candidates

  2. A new normalisation method for fair evaluation

  3. Stricter monitoring at private exam centres

  4. Integration of IT support

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

