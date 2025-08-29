The Staff Selection Commission has re-conducted the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam today, August 29. This exam was conducted for 59500 candidates who were affected by technical glitches and administrative issues in the earlier attempt. The re-exam was held in three shifts to ensure the smooth participation of all candidates.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam was conducted from July 24 to August 2 to fill 2423 vacancies. However, due to technical issues, around 59,500 candidates were unable to attempt the exam properly. This led to protests at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and a review of the exam logs by the Commission. Subsequently, SSC scheduled SSC Phase 13 re-exam for August 29. The exam city intimation slips were released on August 22, followed by the issue of admit cards on August 26.