HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 Released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here

HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test admit card for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests under H. P. Forest Service. The H. P. Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forests) (Preliminary) Examination-2025 is scheduled to be held on September 07, 2025 in a single session from 11:00 AM to 01:00 P.M. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.
HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 Download
The hall ticket download link is also available below and you can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials. Check the HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 download link given below-
HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025:Overview
The candidates may download the e-Admit Cards along with detailed instructions to the candidates on A-4 Size paper. The e-Admit Cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates. You can check the overview of the notification given below-
|Event
|Details
|Organisation
|Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
|Name of Post
|Assistant Conservator of Forests )
|Department
|H. P. Forest Service
|Date of Exam
|September 07, 2025
|Timing of Exam
|11:00 AM to 01:00 P.M
|Admit Card status
|Out
|Nature of Exam
|Objective Type Screening Test (Offline)
How to Download HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below
- Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Go to the What’s New section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link e- Admit Cards for H. P. Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forests) (Preliminary) Exam-2025 Scheduled to be held on 07-09-2025 given on the Home Page.
- Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Download and save HPPSC Admit Card 2025 for your future reference.
Important Instructions HPPSC ACF Exam 2025
It is further informed that the entry gate of the examination centre will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. i.e. 10:30 A.M . No candidate will be allowed to enter the venue after the closing of entry gates (i.e.30 minutes before the commencement of the Examination). Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre two hours before the commencement of examination i.e. 9:00 A.M
