KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links

HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 Released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here

By Manish Kumar
Aug 29, 2025, 14:19 IST

HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests under H. P. Forest Service on its official website. The H. P. Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forests) (Preliminary) Examination-2025 is scheduled to be held on September 07, 2025.Check all details here. 

Check all details for HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 here
Check all details for HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 here

HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test admit card for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests under H. P. Forest Service. The H. P. Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forests) (Preliminary) Examination-2025 is scheduled to be held on September 07, 2025 in a single session from 11:00 AM to 01:00 P.M. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 Download

The hall ticket download link is also available below and you can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials. Check the HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 download link given below-

HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025 Download  Download Link

HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025:Overview

The candidates may download the e-Admit Cards along with detailed instructions to the candidates on A-4 Size paper. The e-Admit Cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates. You can check the overview of the notification given below-

Event  Details 
Organisation Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
Name of Post  Assistant Conservator of Forests )
Department  H. P. Forest Service
Date of Exam   September 07, 2025
Timing of  Exam   11:00 AM to 01:00 P.M
Admit Card status   Out
Nature of Exam  Objective Type Screening Test (Offline)

How to Download HPPSC ACF Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below

  1. Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the What’s New section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link e- Admit Cards for H. P. Forest Service (Assistant Conservator of Forests) (Preliminary) Exam-2025 Scheduled to be held on 07-09-2025 given on the Home Page.
  4. Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  5. Download and save HPPSC Admit Card 2025 for your future reference.

Important Instructions HPPSC ACF Exam 2025

It is further informed that the entry gate of the examination centre will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. i.e. 10:30 A.M . No candidate will be allowed to enter the venue after the closing of entry gates (i.e.30 minutes before the commencement of the Examination). Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre two hours before the commencement of examination i.e. 9:00 A.M

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News